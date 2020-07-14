Valorant Error 57: What The Error Code Means And How To Fix It?

Valorant is a highly popular 5v5 character-based tactical shooter from Riot Games. It is the first game that Riot has developed in the genre and offers an exciting gameplay. However, it is relatively new and prone to a literal catalogue of error codes which may crop up when you try to boot up the game on your system. There are also plenty of error messages that you may run into during the gameplay. Every error code indicates a different problem in the game. Valorant error 57 is one such code that has been plaguing the game for some time now. So if you are one of the users who have encountered the Valorant error code 57 in the past and couldn’t seem to resolve the issue, we’ll help you understand what the error code actually means and how you can fix it yourself.

Also Read | How To Surrender In Valorant When All Hope Is Lost For A Victory?

Valorant error code 57

Valorant error code 57 represents an error 'PlayerAffinityInitFailure,' which generally pops up on the screen when you're trying to boot the game. However, the issue isn't a complex one and can be easily fixed. All you need to do is restart the Riot Client whenever the error code shows up. This will allow the Vanguard software another chance to boot up correctly, and can quickly fix the error.

Also Read | Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

Unfortunately, this may not always work out and there could be times when you will have to take an inconvenient route. If the Valorant error 57 persists, you might have to uninstall the Riot Vanguard. To do so, you will need to go to the 'Add or Remove Programs' menu in 'System Settings' and uninstall the Riot Vanguard.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

After uninstalling the Riot Vanguard, you need to relaunch the Valorant Client which will also reinstall the Riot Vanguard. Once that happens, simply restart the system to complete the reinstallation process. Finally, you can boot up Valorant, and proceed to log back in. This should fix the error. However, a simple restart will mostly resolve the issue, and you won't really need to uninstall the Riot Vanguard. But in case you have tried both the solution and the error message continues to show up on your screen, you will need to contact Valorant support as the issue is from Riot's end.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

Image credits: Play Valorant