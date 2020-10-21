TFT Sharpshooter Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Teamfight Tactics of League of Legends has become one of the most popular games amongst the gaming community in recent time. Developed by Riot Games, TFT has a unique take as an online versus game. Players keep searching for new information, especially about Build guides. If you have been wondering about TFT Sharpshooter Build guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
TFT Sharpshooter Build guide
Sharpshooter TFT Synergy bonus
- Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage.
- 2 → 1 Ricochet with 65% Reduced Damage
- 4 → 2 Ricochets with 50% Reduced Damage
- 6 → 3 Ricochets with 35% Reduced Damage
Sharpshooter TFT Champions
Teemo
- Teemo fires a dart at his target that explodes into a cloud of spores on contact, poisoning nearby enemies. Poisoned enemies take magic damage over a few seconds and are blinded for the duration.
Nidalee
- Nidalee throws her Javelin at the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage plus 25% per hex travelled.
Jinx
- Jinx’s next attack fires a rocket, stunning her target for 1.5 seconds and dealing magic damage to her target and all adjacent enemies.
Jhin
- Passive: Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus damage.
Vayne
- Passive: Whenever Vayne Basic Attacks the same target 3 times, she deals bonus true damage.
Best Sharpshooter Team Comp
- Teemo
- Damage: 300 / 450 / 900
- Damage Per Second: 80 / 100 / 133
- Duration: 2.5 / 3 / 4.5
- Nidale
- Jinx
- Jhin
- Percent of Attack Damage: 444% / 500% / 1234%
- Attacks Per Second: 0.85 / 0.9 / 1.2
- Vayne
- Bonus True Damage: 35 / 65 / 100
- Thresh
- Shield amount: 250 / 450 / 750
- Yuumi
- Healing: 30% / 45% / 75%
- Attack Speed: 30% / 40% / 60%
- Aatrox
- Damage: 250 / 450 / 1250
- Number of Enemies: 2 / 2 / 5
- Zilean
- Number of Allies: 2 / 3 / 10
- Revive Delay: 3.5 / 3 / 1
- Health Restored: 350 / 500 / 3000
Recommended Items
- Nidalee - Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin
- Aatrox - Gargoyle Stoneplate, Dragon’s Claw, Sunfire Cape
- Jhin - Guardian Angel, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper.
Sharpshooter champions do not pair well with Moonlight champions
- Diana
- Lissandra
- Aphelios
- Sylas
