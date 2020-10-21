TFT Sharpshooter Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Teamfight Tactics of League of Legends has become one of the most popular games amongst the gaming community in recent time. Developed by Riot Games, TFT has a unique take as an online versus game. Players keep searching for new information, especially about Build guides. If you have been wondering about TFT Sharpshooter Build guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TFT Sharpshooter Build guide

Sharpshooter TFT Synergy bonus

Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage. 2 → 1 Ricochet with 65% Reduced Damage 4 → 2 Ricochets with 50% Reduced Damage 6 → 3 Ricochets with 35% Reduced Damage



Sharpshooter TFT Champions

Teemo

Teemo fires a dart at his target that explodes into a cloud of spores on contact, poisoning nearby enemies. Poisoned enemies take magic damage over a few seconds and are blinded for the duration.

Nidalee

Nidalee throws her Javelin at the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage plus 25% per hex travelled.

Jinx

Jinx’s next attack fires a rocket, stunning her target for 1.5 seconds and dealing magic damage to her target and all adjacent enemies.

Jhin

Passive: Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus damage.

Vayne

Passive: Whenever Vayne Basic Attacks the same target 3 times, she deals bonus true damage.

Best Sharpshooter Team Comp

Teemo Damage: 300 / 450 / 900 Damage Per Second: 80 / 100 / 133 Duration: 2.5 / 3 / 4.5

Nidale Damage: 225 / 350 / 600

Jinx Damage: 200 / 350 / 550

Jhin Percent of Attack Damage: 444% / 500% / 1234% Attacks Per Second: 0.85 / 0.9 / 1.2

Vayne Bonus True Damage: 35 / 65 / 100

Thresh Shield amount: 250 / 450 / 750

Yuumi Healing: 30% / 45% / 75% Attack Speed: 30% / 40% / 60%

Aatrox Damage: 250 / 450 / 1250 Number of Enemies: 2 / 2 / 5

Zilean Number of Allies: 2 / 3 / 10 Revive Delay: 3.5 / 3 / 1 Health Restored: 350 / 500 / 3000



Recommended Items

Nidalee - Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin

Aatrox - Gargoyle Stoneplate, Dragon’s Claw, Sunfire Cape

Jhin - Guardian Angel, Infinity Edge, Last Whisper.

Sharpshooter champions do not pair well with Moonlight champions

Diana

Lissandra

Aphelios

Sylas

Promo Image ~ TFT YouTube

