TFT Cultist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Teamfight Tactics from League of Legends has become one of the most popular games amongst the gaming community in recent times. Developed by Riot Games, TFT has a unique take as an online versus game. Players keep searching for new information, especially about Build guides. If you have been wondering about TFT Cultist Build guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TFT Cultist Build guide

Cultist TFT Synergy bonus

Once your team loses 40% of their health, Galio is summoned, slamming into the largest cluster of enemies and knocking them up. 3 → Tyrant Galio 6 → Demon Lord Galio 9 → Supreme Overlord Galio



Cultist TFT Champions

Jhin

Passive: Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus damage.

Aatrox

After a brief delay, Aatrox pulls in the farthest enemies then slams the ground, dealing magic damage to all adjacent enemies.

Elise

Elise transforms into a spider, gaining bonus maximum health and causing her attacks to restore health.

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal magic damage to each enemy they pass through.

Pyke

Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that deals magic damage and stuns enemies it passes through for a few seconds.

Kalista

Passive: Kalista’s spears remain in her target, each one capable of dealing a percent of the target’s max health in true damage when she removes them. Kalista will remove the spears when doing so would kill the target.

Evelynn

Evelynn deals magic damage to up to 3 nearby enemies, then teleports away. The damage is increased against targets below 50% health.

Zilean

Zilean places a protective time rune on the allies with the lowest health other than himself. When they would die, they instead resurrect after a few seconds, returning to combat and shedding all negative effects. If Zilean is still alive when the target finishes resurrecting, the Time Rune is not consumed.

Best Cultist Team Comp

Jhin Percent of Attack Damage: 444% / 500% / 1234% Attacks Per Second: 0.85 / 0.9 / 1.2

Aatrox Damage: 250 / 450 / 1250 Number of Enemies: 2 / 2 / 5

Zilean Number of Allies: 2 / 3 / 10 Revive Delay: 3.5 / 3 / 1 Health Restored: 350 / 500 / 3000

Elise Bonus Health: 35% / 40% / 45% Health on Hit: 40 / 80 / 160

Twisted Fate Damage: 250 / 350 / 475

Pyke Damage: 150 / 250 / 450 Stun duration: 2 / 2.5 / 4

Kalista Maximum Health Damage: 4% / 6% / 8%

Evelynn Damage: 350 / 500 / 900 Damage Multiplier: 3 / 3 / 3



Recommended Items

Kalista - Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rapid Firecannon, Runaan’s Hurricane.

Evelynn - Guardian Angel, Hextech Gunblade.

Jhin - Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Guardian Angel.

Aatrox - Sunfire Cape, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw.

TFT Cultist is countered by

Emperor

Duelist

Adept

Dusk

Exile

Divine

Tormented

Dazzler

The Boss

Enlighted

Warlord

Mystic

Keeper

Promo Image ~ TFT Twitter