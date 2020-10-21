TFT Cultist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More

Teamfight Tactics from League of Legends has become one of the most popular games amongst the gaming community in recent times. Developed by Riot Games, TFT has a unique take as an online versus game. Players keep searching for new information, especially about Build guides. If you have been wondering about TFT Cultist Build guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
TFT Cultist Build guide
Cultist TFT Synergy bonus
- Once your team loses 40% of their health, Galio is summoned, slamming into the largest cluster of enemies and knocking them up.
- 3 → Tyrant Galio
- 6 → Demon Lord Galio
- 9 → Supreme Overlord Galio
Cultist TFT Champions
Jhin
- Passive: Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus damage.
Aatrox
- After a brief delay, Aatrox pulls in the farthest enemies then slams the ground, dealing magic damage to all adjacent enemies.
Elise
- Elise transforms into a spider, gaining bonus maximum health and causing her attacks to restore health.
-
Twisted Fate
- Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal magic damage to each enemy they pass through.
Pyke
- Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that deals magic damage and stuns enemies it passes through for a few seconds.
Kalista
- Passive: Kalista’s spears remain in her target, each one capable of dealing a percent of the target’s max health in true damage when she removes them. Kalista will remove the spears when doing so would kill the target.
Evelynn
Zilean
- Zilean places a protective time rune on the allies with the lowest health other than himself. When they would die, they instead resurrect after a few seconds, returning to combat and shedding all negative effects. If Zilean is still alive when the target finishes resurrecting, the Time Rune is not consumed.
Best Cultist Team Comp
- Jhin
- Percent of Attack Damage: 444% / 500% / 1234%
- Attacks Per Second: 0.85 / 0.9 / 1.2
- Aatrox
- Damage: 250 / 450 / 1250
- Number of Enemies: 2 / 2 / 5
- Zilean
- Number of Allies: 2 / 3 / 10
- Revive Delay: 3.5 / 3 / 1
- Health Restored: 350 / 500 / 3000
- Elise
- Bonus Health: 35% / 40% / 45%
- Health on Hit: 40 / 80 / 160
- Twisted Fate
- Pyke
- Damage: 150 / 250 / 450
- Stun duration: 2 / 2.5 / 4
- Kalista
- Maximum Health Damage: 4% / 6% / 8%
- Evelynn
- Damage: 350 / 500 / 900
- Damage Multiplier: 3 / 3 / 3
Recommended Items
- Kalista - Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Rapid Firecannon, Runaan’s Hurricane.
- Evelynn - Guardian Angel, Hextech Gunblade.
- Jhin - Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Guardian Angel.
- Aatrox - Sunfire Cape, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw.
TFT Cultist is countered by
- Emperor
- Duelist
- Adept
- Dusk
- Exile
- Divine
- Tormented
- Dazzler
- The Boss
- Enlighted
- Warlord
- Mystic
- Keeper
Promo Image ~ TFT Twitter