League Of Legends 10.23 Patch; Learn More About League Pre Season Patch Notes

Updates and patches are among the most crucial aspects of any game. Games need to release regular updates and patches to run the game smoothly and tackle the issues by the game. These updates bring a lot of new content to the game and also tackle the issues and bugs being faced by the game. League of Legends releases patches in regular intervals to ensure the smooth running of their game. Many players have been asking about the League of Legends 10.23 patch.

League of Legends 10.23 Patch

League of Legends 10.23 patch is a pre-season update. This update will bring a whole lot of changes to gear up for the next season of League of Legends. Here are the changes coming to the League of Legends 10.23 patch:

Items

More than 50% of the items from the League of Legends are getting revamped for season 11. 23 mythic items, 13 legendary items, nine epic items, and 28 classic item reworks are included in League Patch 10.23.

Omni Vamp and Ability Haste

LOL is going through some serious changes and Riot has added massive item changes on the cards. There two new abilities being added, Omni Vamp and Ability Haste.

Runes

8 Runes will be reworked for the LOL 10.23 patch. 13 champions will be revamped for this new system

Ranked System change

LOL will have an entirely new ranked system. This will be an open-rank up and rank down ladder. Riot is also introducing a new rank-informed matchmaking feature which helps pair players in a better way.

Mana Adjustments

Riot is giving the following champions +20 increase in mana growth:

Amumu

Anivia

Camille

Cassiopeia

Cho’Gath

Corki

Darius

Ekko

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Gangplank

Hecarim

Irelia

Jax

Kassadin

Malphite

Nasus

Ornn

Ryze

Skarner

Sylas

Twisted Fate

Udyr

Vi

Viktor

Volibear

Wukong

Xin Zhao

Yorick

Zilean

Game pacing and gold income

Nearby minion death gold: 5 gold to 6 gold

Ambient gold: Increased by 10 percent

Kill gold: Increased by 10 percent

Alternating cannon waves: Cannon minions will spawn on both sides every other wave, starting at wave 3, instead of alternating

Guardian items

Classification: Guardian items now count as Legendary items

Guardian items sell back gold: 40 percent of the original price to 70 percent of the original price

Guardian’s Horn damage: 12 to 15

Guardian’s Hammer attack power 20 to 25

Guardian’s Orb ability power: 35 to 40

Guardian’s Orb effect: Now grants 15 health per 5 seconds to mana-less champions

Guardian’s Blade: 150 health, 30 attack damage, 15 ability haste

Invisibility detection

Oracle’s Elixir: Removed from the Item Shop

Minion detection: Cannon minions and super minions now each have one charge of a modified Umbral Glaive’s Blackout passive: 900 range and 4 seconds of visibility once detected

10.23 nerfs

Seraphine: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing

League 10.23 patch release date

The LOL 10.23 patch is online now and the changes have been made according to the League pre-season patch notes.

