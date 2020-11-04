League Of Legends Seraphine Build: Check Out This Entire Support Build For Seraphine

According to the League of Legends lore, Seraphine is born in Piltover to parents who are of Zaunite origin. Seraphine is able to hear the souls of others which she describes that the world sings to her, and she sings back. When she was young, these sounds overwhelmed her, but now she is able to draw on them for inspiration and can utilise this ability of hers to turn the chaos into a symphony. Continue reading to know all about the lol Seraphine build.

League of Legends Seraphine Build Guide

Seraphine Build ranks as a God Tier pick up as a Support champion in Season 10. She currently has a Win Rate of 38.76% ( which is Bad), Pick Rate of 0.66%, and a Ban Rate of 0.36% (which is Low). Players can use Sorcery Runes, a build surrounding a support item build, combined with the Enchanter playstyle. Seraphine is considered as moderately difficult to play champion in league of legends.

Seraphine Support Build - Item

Ardent Censer

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Athene's Unholy Grail

Lich Bane

Redemption

Mikael's Crucible

Seraphine Runes

The best runes for her support build are - Sorcery as the Primary and Inspiration as a Secondary. Now in the Sorcery tree, The Best Keystone Rune used will be Summon Aery. Checkout the Seraphine runes as of Patch 10.22.

Primary: Sorcery, Summon Aery, Manaflow Band, Transcendence, Scorch

Sorcery, Summon Aery, Manaflow Band, Transcendence, Scorch Secondary: Inspiration, Biscuit Delivery, Cosmic Insight

Inspiration, Biscuit Delivery, Cosmic Insight Third: Adaptive Force, Adaptive Force, Armor

Skill Order

The first ability for level 1 should be E Beat Drop, and then you should start maxing out E Beat Drop. After that, start levelling up Q High Note then by W Surround Sound.

Maxing Skill Order: E then Q then W

Seraphine Counter Pick

The Best Seraphine Counter Picks in League of Legends for patch 10.22, Ranked Boost recommends these picks due to their win condition and abilities.

Blitzcrank: The Great Steam Golem

Pantheon: The Artisan of War

Zyra: Rise of the Thorns

Seraphine is Weak Against

Statistically, these counter picks have a Higher Win Rate in patch 10.22. The strongest counter would be Leona who is an easy to play champion and currently has a Win Rate of 50.45% ( which is considered as Average) and Play Rate of 5.44% (which is considered as High). Here is the list of champions who are strong against Seraphine (Win RatePlay RateBan Rate)

Leona (Radiant Dawn): 50.45% 5.44% 1.5%

Pantheon (Artisan of War): 51.05% 3.09% 0.8%

Zyra (Rise of the Thorns): 50.9% 2.87% 0.41%

Alistar (Minotaur): 50.85% 2.78% 0.32%

Maokai (Twisted Treant): 53.55% 2.27% 0.33%

Janna (Storm's Fury): 53.3% 4.09% 0.29%

