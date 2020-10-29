League Of Legends Halloween Skins; Check Out The All Time Spooky League Of Legends Skins

The festival of 'fear' is right around the corner. Halloween is celebrated with a lot of love all over the world and the gaming community does not fall short in this celebration. Every game releases some new kind of update, or cosmetics, or a themed event for this festival of fears. League of Legends is a part of these games too. League of Legends Halloween skins is always something to talk about.

League of Legends Halloween Skins

League of Legends is not a stranger to Halloween. Every year players get a new set of skins during Halloween to celebrate the festival of fears. A new set of quests are also made available for the players. Players love the work and effort that goes into developing these skins. These Halloween themed League of Legends skins are only available for a limited time and then vanish from the store, they return when the festival comes back the next year. Here are all the all-time League of Legends Halloween skins:

Zombie Brand

Headless Hecarim

Franken Tibbers Annie

Bewitching Elise

Witch’s Brew Blitzcrank

Little Devil Teemo

Count Kledula

Bewitching Tristana

League of Legends 10.22 Patch Notes

League of Legends 10.22 patch is out, and it brings a whole lot of changes to the game. Check out all the 10.22 patch notes below:

Annie

E damage reduction to 40 - 240 (+40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 to 40. The Shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe

W fires 9 to 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand

Passive explosion damage 12 - 16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) to 10 - 14% (2% per 100 ability power).

E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 to 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600.

R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx

E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Karthus

Q damage 50 - 130 to 45 - 125.

LeBlanc

E mana cost 70 to 50, base damage 40 - 120 to 50 - 130, delayed damage 70 - 230 to 80 - 240.

Lulu

Q damage 80 - 260 to 80 - 220.

Nasus

R bonus resists 15 - 55 to 40 - 70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Samira

Base attack damage 59 to 57.

Base armor 28 to 26.

Xayah

Attack speed per level, 3.3% to 3.9%.

Zed

E damage 70 - 170 to 70-150.

