League Of Legends 151st Champion Samira Unveiled By Riot Games

Developer Riot Games released a new trailer to announce the 151st champion Samira. The trailer showcases the twin pistol and a master sword wielder. The company has not revealed the abilities officially but this trailer gives the players an idea of what to expect.

League of Legends New Champion Samira: Abilities, Release Date and more

Riot Games unveiled a new League of Legends champion, Samira who is also known as the Desert Rose. Samira arrived on the game's Public Beta Environment without letting on any leaks on social media. As of now, League of Legends is in the middle of Summer Championship playoffs for many of its esports regions. The World Championships of 2020 are also here which begins at September end. So the release of this new champion may or may not be available for pro play.

Samira will be the newest League of Legends champion but not much is known as to how she would function as she was released on PBE without any leaks beforehand. Surrender datamined a lot of her abilities and it looks like a mix of ranged and melee damage champion. Her Q ability in Flair changes how the attack will function depending on the distance between Samira and her target.

Samira Abilities

More datamined information breaks down her abilities.

PASSIVE — DAREDEVIL IMPULSE

Samira builds a combo by hitting attacks or abilities unique from the previous hit. Each one increases her Style, from “E” to “S” grading (for a total of six). Samira gains movement speed for each Style grade. Samira’s attacks in melee range deal additional magic damage and increase based on the target’s missing health. Samira’s attacks against enemies affected by immobilizing effects knock the target up for and deal damage over six several attacks. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her attack range.

Q — FLAIR

Samira fires a shot, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit. If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing phsyical damage. Either hit can critically strike for 25% bonus damage. If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

W — BLADE WHIRL

Samira slashes around her for one second, damaging enemies twice for physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.

E— WILD RUSH

Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through and gaining Attack Speed. Killing an enemy champion refreshes this ability’s cooldown.

R — INFERNO TRIGGER

Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S. Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over two seconds, each shot dealing physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.

Samira Release Date

The release date for Samira has not been announced yet, but she is believed to be playable with the League of Legends patch 10.18. Samira voice actor is still unknown but the below video is a full voiceover of the new champion Samira.

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games

Image Credits: Riot Games