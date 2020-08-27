Bloodhound Quotes: Here Are The Best Quotes Of Apex Legends Character

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free to play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. But recently, a number of players have been asking questions related to the game. Read more to know about Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Bloodhound quotes

Source: Apex Legends character trailer

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They have been asking about the characters and the quotes they use. Fans have recently started asking about the quotes used by the popular character, Bloodhound. These are just one-liners in the game but they surely have an impact on the person who is playing the game. Here are some quotes used by Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Strong work, and win.

Ahead, we taka victory and slátra

If the gods will it, we vinna.

The gustr of wind calls our victory.

Join me félagi fighter, fight strong.

Fate will be on our side félagi fighter.

Today will be our day, fight ríkr.

The Allfather will gift us today.

Trust nature, then trust yourself.

When they fall, we rise.

Together, we will slátra our enemies.

As one we will be gifted with victory.

Our path is made today.

I am prepared for the fight.

You and I will survive together.

Trust your senses and victory will follow.

The gods favor my aim today.

Félagi fighter, the end is decided, trust it.

I am Blóðhundr, you can call me Bloodhound.

Who voices Bloodhound in Apex Legends?

The players have been wanting to know the voice behind Bloodhound’s character. It is not easy to determine who did it but we have managed to get that piece of information for you. Bloodhound has been dubbed by Allegra Clark. She has been on the top of the gaming community by lending her voice for over a dozen of amazing games. She has given her voice for characters in games like World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, Death’s Gambit, Mass Effect: Andromeda and more. She has done a number of movies and English dubs for animes. Allegra Clark knows the popularity of her character in Apex Legends. She has been talking to the fans of the game and has also given them an insight into how she enters into the space of portraying Bloodhound. She had also shared some information about the character on her Twitter.

Since some people were curious about what Bloodhound sounds like sans post-processing! Iirc they knocked it down a half step or two, and I think that’s the pitch where I placed their voice. It’s hard to tell with the processing ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ #apexlegends #bloodhound #honortheallfather pic.twitter.com/vqqGvOcGRn — Allegra Clark (@SimplyAllegra) February 28, 2019

