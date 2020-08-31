Last Updated:

TFT Patch 10.18 To Release The Big Bang Galaxy As The Last In Galaxies Set

TFT patch 10.18 to release the last galaxy in the set, known as TFT Big Bang Galaxy. Slight buffs are featured and no nerfs will be made as TFT Worlds is here.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
TFT patch 10.18

TFT Patch 10.18 release date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020. It has the same release date as its League of Legends counterpart which has always been the case. This will be a short patch as developer Riot Games is giving their employees a week off to “disconnect, recharge, and reboot”.  

Also read | PUBG Mobile Season 15 Rose Moon Dacia Leaked Skin And Update 1.0

TFT 10.18 Patch Notes: The Big Bang Galaxy and more

TFT Patch Notes 10.18 Preview

This TFT 10.18 is going to be a very small patch, and there will not be any nerfs as the goal is not to change the meta drastically before TFT Worlds Championship.

Also read | How To Grab Ledges In Fall Guys On Windows PC And PlayStation 4?

TFT Big Bang Galaxy

  •  Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage 3 begins, and loot orbs from all minions, and monsters. Free rerolls cannot be saved up.
  • Dwarf Planet Removed.

Galaxy Odds

  • 20% - The Big Bang
  • 10% - Normal Games
  • 10% - Treasure Trove
  • 10% - Trade Sector
  • 10% - Super Dense
  • 10% - Galactic Armory
  • 10% - Plunder Planet
  • 10% - Salvage Yard
  • 10% - Manatee's Delight

Champion Balance Changes

  • Mordekaiser gets a buff on Magic resist which is increased from 35 to 40.

  • Cassiopeia gets a slight buff on Spell damage which is increased from 700/1500/3500 to 750/1600/4000.

  • Ezreal gets to be a little stronger as his Attack damage is increased from 50 to 55.

Also read | Fortnite Season 4 Fresh New Leaks: New Avengers Skins And 5 New POIs

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Mech Pilots would pop out early if the Mech had Guardian Angel and was killed by an Urgot.

  • Fixed a bug where multiple Hextech Gunblades wouldn’t generate extra shields

TFT Fates Release Date

TFT Fates release date is set on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, as per the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule which is also what TFT follows. Fates will release next month with Dragons, Storms, and more. This is going to be the fourth set in Teamfight Tactics. Fates will make available 58 Champs having new classes and origins. Riot Games also announced that there will be a "new set mechanic" with new items as well. This Set is going to arrive with TFT patch 10.19. The update also features the 'Fates Pass and Fates Pass Plus'.

"Fates Pass and Fates Pass+ (free and paid progression-based features that allow players to unlock personalisation content as they play games)" - Riot Games

Riot also mentioned about the personalised animations for damage called "Fates Booms" and a new selection of Little Legends based on a theme.

Also read | When Will Apex Legends Be Cross Platform? More About Apex Legends Cross Play Release Date

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND