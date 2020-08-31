TFT Patch 10.18 To Release The Big Bang Galaxy As The Last In Galaxies Set

TFT Patch 10.18 release date is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020. It has the same release date as its League of Legends counterpart which has always been the case. This will be a short patch as developer Riot Games is giving their employees a week off to “disconnect, recharge, and reboot”.

Also read | PUBG Mobile Season 15 Rose Moon Dacia Leaked Skin And Update 1.0

TFT 10.18 Patch Notes: The Big Bang Galaxy and more

If you missed it, here's the Patch 10.18 Rundown, the final one for Galaxies. It's a LONG one so make sure you have time to take it all in.https://t.co/mT1u0iT4oV — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 30, 2020

TFT Patch Notes 10.18 Preview

This TFT 10.18 is going to be a very small patch, and there will not be any nerfs as the goal is not to change the meta drastically before TFT Worlds Championship.

Also read | How To Grab Ledges In Fall Guys On Windows PC And PlayStation 4?

TFT Big Bang Galaxy

Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage 3 begins, and loot orbs from all minions, and monsters. Free rerolls cannot be saved up.

Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage 3 begins, and loot orbs from all minions, and monsters. Free rerolls cannot be saved up. Dwarf Planet Removed.

Galaxy Odds

20% - The Big Bang

10% - Normal Games

10% - Treasure Trove

10% - Trade Sector

10% - Super Dense

10% - Galactic Armory

10% - Plunder Planet

10% - Salvage Yard

10% - Manatee's Delight

Champion Balance Changes

Mordekaiser gets a buff on Magic resist which is increased from 35 to 40.

Cassiopeia gets a slight buff on Spell damage which is increased from 700/1500/3500 to 750/1600/4000.

Ezreal gets to be a little stronger as his Attack damage is increased from 50 to 55.

Also read | Fortnite Season 4 Fresh New Leaks: New Avengers Skins And 5 New POIs

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mech Pilots would pop out early if the Mech had Guardian Angel and was killed by an Urgot.

Fixed a bug where multiple Hextech Gunblades wouldn’t generate extra shields

TFT Fates Release Date

We're super excited to introduce TFT's next set - Teamfight Tactics: Fates!



Here's a little taste of what's to come:



🐉 Dragons

💫 Magic

👻 Spirits

🌩️ Storms



The adventure begins in Patch 10.19! Read the full announce 👇 https://t.co/TTJ6IPlPuN pic.twitter.com/p2sxqHItoH — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 20, 2020

TFT Fates release date is set on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, as per the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule which is also what TFT follows. Fates will release next month with Dragons, Storms, and more. This is going to be the fourth set in Teamfight Tactics. Fates will make available 58 Champs having new classes and origins. Riot Games also announced that there will be a "new set mechanic" with new items as well. This Set is going to arrive with TFT patch 10.19. The update also features the 'Fates Pass and Fates Pass Plus'.

"Fates Pass and Fates Pass+ (free and paid progression-based features that allow players to unlock personalisation content as they play games)" - Riot Games

Riot also mentioned about the personalised animations for damage called "Fates Booms" and a new selection of Little Legends based on a theme.

Also read | When Will Apex Legends Be Cross Platform? More About Apex Legends Cross Play Release Date

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games