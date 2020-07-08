Lillia: Abilities, Spells, Statistics And Other Details About LOL's New Jungle Champion

Lillia is a new champion that was recently announced by the makers of League Of Legends. The players were waiting for this announcement for a while now. They have curious to find out what the new LOL champion can do. But before we dive into Lillia’s special abilities. Let’s get to know some details about Lillia. Read more to know about League Of Legends’ latest champion, Lillia.

With the arrival of the Spirit Blossom Festival, a magical fawn musters the courage to venture out and uncover the mystery behind her ailing forest. pic.twitter.com/XZBHD9uVir — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 7, 2020

Lila Introduced as the new champion in League of Legends

According to the description by the makers of League of Legends, Lillia left the garden and entered the world of humans. This was because she had always wanted to know more about the human world. They also wrote that Lillia now helps people’s dreams be born, drawn forward by glimpses of who they could be, and by what may be trapped beneath their tangles. After helping humans realise their deepest wishes, Lillia realises her own, and as she enters the human world, the bud on her head starts blooming as she is filled with joy. Here are some details about Lillia.

Source: LOL twitter

Lila's abilities

Blooming Blows

Watch Out! Eep!

Swirlseed

Lilting Lullaby

Dream-Laden Bough

Lillia's Attacking speed

Base AS: 0.625

Attack windup: 30%

AS ratio: N/A

Bonus AS: 0 – 45.9%

Missile speed: Non-projectile

Basic statistics

1. Health: 580 – 2110

2. Mana: 410 – 1260

3. Health regen: 9 – 21.75

4. Mana regen: 0

5. Armour: 20 – 88

6. Attack damage: 61 – 113.7

7. Magic resist: 32.1 – 40.6

8. Crit. damage: 200%

9. Move. speed: 330

10. Attack range: 325

New updates in LOL

The Spirit Blossom new skins were revealed at the Anime Expo Lite that recently took place online. The skins were introduced during a panel on the History of Skin Thematics in LoL. The is a segment where the studio explains their game’s anime-style cosmetic offerings. By the end of the show, Riot also showed a teaser for the new alternate universe. The influencer manager of Riot, Mel Capperino-Garcia has also uploaded two images from the show on his Twitter account.

Till now, the developers have still not revealed a lot of information about Spirit Blosson skins. They have only explained the general theme and have displayed just the images of the new skins. The LoL Weibo channel has also shared images of the very first Spirit Blossom skins. They have added some new skins including:

Spirit Blossom Thresh

Spirit Blossom Vayne

Spirit Blossom Yassuo

Spirit Blossom Teemo

