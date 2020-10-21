TFT Irelia Build - Maximise The Potential Of Irelia In TFT League Of Legends

TFT League of Legends has amassed gigantic fame since its first experience in the world of E-sports. Players have been contending at the most significant level in TFT. TFT has a wide scope of characters to expand upon. These character builds are incredibly significant to the game. With the assistance of the best character assembles, players can have an edge over the opposition. They need to manufacture characters as indicated by their qualities and shortcomings. One of the characters players are intrigued by is the TFT Irelia Build.

TFT Irelia Build

Irelia is one of the commonly used champions in the TFT League of Legends. Here are the stats for Irelia:

Cost: 3

Health: 800 / 1440 / 2592

Mana: 100

Starting Mana: 50

Armor: 40

MR: 40

DPS: 36 / 64 / 116

Damage: 55 / 99 / 178

Atk Spd: 0.65

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Divine: Origin

Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% health, Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 40% reduced damage and dealing 40% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension.

4 seconds

7 seconds

10 seconds

14 seconds

Enlightened: Origin

Enlightened champions generate more Mana.

40% Additional Mana

70% Additional Mana

100% Additional Mana

Adept: Class

Adepts calm the flow of battle, reducing the Attack Speed of all enemies by 50% for a few seconds at the start of combat.

2 Seconds

3.5 Seconds

6 Seconds

Here are the items needed to create TFT Diana Build:

Locket of the Iron Solari: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 2 hexes in the same row get a shield that blocks 300/375/500/800 damage for 8 seconds.

Zeke’s Herald: When the combat begins, the wearer and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain +40% attack speed for the rest of the combat.

Sunfire Cape: At the start of every combat and every 2 seconds thereafter, a random enemy within 2 hexes is burned for 25% of their maximum health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%.

Ionic Spark: Enemies within 2 hexes have their magic resist reduced by 40%. When they cast a spell, they are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 225% of their max mana.

Zz’Rot Portal: At the start of combat, the wearer taunts all nearby enemies for 2 seconds. Whenever the wearer dies, a construct with 1500/2250/3000 health arises and taunts all nearby enemies again.

TFT Irelia Counter Characters

Wukong: The Monkey King

Mordekaiser: The Iron Revenant

Riven: The Exile

Kred: Cantankerous Cavalier

Jax: Grandmaster at Arms

Maokai: Twisted Treant

Yorick: Grave Digger

Promo image source: Lazarus Twitter handle