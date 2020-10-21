TFT Jinx Build - Help Jinx Reach Their Maximum Potential With This TFT Build Guide

TFT League of legends has become one of the serious competitive games. Professional League of Legends players are being hired to play the game in E-sports competitions. These players need to make some serious moves in the games to stay ahead of the competition. Creating optimum character constructs is one of the best ways to get ahead. These player constructs help the player wage some serious battles with some level of ease. There have been many who have been wondering about the best TFT Jinx Build.

TFT Jinx Build

Jinx is one of the popular champions in TFT League of Legends. Here are the stats for Jinx:

Cost: 3

Health: 650 / 1170 / 2106

Mana: 50

Armor: 20

MR: 20

DPS: 56 / 101 / 182

Damage: 75 / 135 / 243

Atk Spd: 0.75

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 4

Fishbones: Active

Jinx's next attack fires a rocket, stunning her target for 1.5 seconds and dealing magic damage to her target and all adjacent enemies.

Damage: 200 / 350 / 550

Fortune: Origin

Winning combat against a player will give bonus orbs. The longer you've gone without an orb, the bigger the payout!

Wins give an extra bonus orb with rare loot!

Sharpshooter: Class

Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage.

1 Ricochet with 65% Reduced Damage

2 Ricochets with 50% Reduced Damage

3 Ricochets with 35% Reduced Damage

Here are the items required to create the best Jinx Build:

Spear of Shojin: The Holder’s attacks restore 5 mana on hits

Quicksilver: The wearer is immune to crowd control for the first 10 seconds of the match

Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Basic attacks grant +6% bonus attack speed for the rest of the combat. This effect can stack any number of times

Jeweled Gauntlet: The holder’s spells can cause critical hits and the holder gain +50% critical strike damage.

Statikk Shiv: Every third basic attack from the wearer deals 75 magic damage to 3/4/5 enemies and 175 true damage if the enemies are shielded

TFT Jinx Counter Characters:

Gnar: The Missing Link

Braum: The Heart of the Freljord

Sejuani: The Winter’s Wrath

Cho’Gath: The Terror of the Void

TFT Jinx Counter Items

Sword Breaker: Attacks have a 33% chance to disarm for 3 seconds.

Phantom Dancer: Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes.

Frozen Heart: Adjacent enemies Attack Speed is 25% Slower.

Promo Image Source: Teamfight Tactics Twitter Handle