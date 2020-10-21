TFT Riven Build - Build The Best Out Of Riven With These Items From TFT

TFT League of Legends character constructs have become a very crucial aspect of the game. The rising popularity of TFT in E-sports has given the players an incentive to work on these character builds. Creating optimum character constructs helps them get the one up on their opponents that they desperately need. Being well versed with lethal character builds helps the player build an absolutely destructive arsenal in TFT. One of the character-builds players have been observing is the TFT Riven Build.

TFT Riven Build

Riven is commonly used by the professional TFT League of Legends players. Check out the stats for Riven below:

Cost: 4

Health: 800 / 1440 / 2592

Mana: 20

Armor: 35

MR: 30

DPS: 53 / 95 / 170

Damage: 70 / 126 / 227

Atk Spd: 0.75

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Energy Slash: Active

Riven dashes and shields herself, then slashes forward dealing magic damage to nearby enemies. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches forward a large wave of energy that deals magic damage.

Damage: 175 / 250 / 750

Wave Damage: 300 / 450 / 1350

Shield amount: 175 / 250 / 750

Dusk: Origin

Dusk champions increase all allies Spell Power.

All allies gain 20% Spell Power

And Dusk champions gain an additional 50%

40% Spell Power for all, and an extra 70% for Dusk champions

Keeper: Class

At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for 8 seconds. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers.

175 Shield Amount

250 Shield Amount

400 Shield Amount

Check out the items needed to create the best TFT Riven Build:

Morellonomicon: When the wearer deals damage with their spell, they burn the target, dealing 25% damage to the maximum health of the targets as true damage over 10 seconds and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn.

Rabadon’s Deathcap: Wearers’ spell power stat is amplified by 50%

Blue Sentinel: Sets holders mana to 20 after each cast

Luden’s Echo: When the wearer casts their spell, the first target is dealt magic damage and upto 3 nearby enemies are dealt with an additional 200 magic damage.

Ionic Spark: Enemies within 2 hexes have their magic resist reduced by 40%. When they cast a spell, they are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 225% of their max mana.

Promo image source: Teamfight Tactics Twitter Handle