TFT Warwick Build - Make Warwick Unstoppable With The Help Of This Guide

TFT League of Legends has become one of the most popular games. Proficient League of Legends players are being recruited to play the game in E-sports rivalries. These players need to make some genuine moves in the games to remain a step ahead of the opposition. Making ideal character builds is probably the most optimum approach to excelling in the game. These player builds help the player wage some genuine fights no sweat. TFT Warwick build can be really helpful in these competitions.

TFT Warwick Build

Warwick is one of the most talked-about champions in the TFT League of Legends. Here are the stats for Warwick:

Cost: 4

Health: 950 / 1710 / 3078

Mana: 70

Armor: 40

MR: 40

DPS: 63 / 113 / 204

Damage: 70 / 126 / 227

Atk Spd: 0.9

Crit Rate: 25%

Range: 1

Primal Hunger: Active

Warwick gains Attack Speed, Lifesteal, and moves faster for the rest of combat. While in this state, if Warwick scores a takedown, he howls; thus scaring all adjacent enemies for a few seconds.

Attack Speed: 175% / 200% / 500%

Lifesteal: 50% / 50% / 200%

Fear Duration: 1.5 / 1.5 / 3

Divine: Origin

Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% health, Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 40% reduced damage and dealing 40% bonus true damage for the duration of the ascension.

4 seconds

7 seconds

10 seconds

14 seconds

Brawler: Class

Brawlers gain bonus Maximum Health.

400 Bonus Health

800 Bonus Health

1200 Bonus Health

1800 Bonus Health

Hunter: Class

Every few seconds, all Hunters will attack the lowest per cent Health enemy, dealing bonus damage.

150% Bonus Damage every 3.5 seconds

175% Bonus Damage every 3 seconds

200% Bonus Damage every 2.5 seconds

225% Bonus Damage every 2 seconds

Check out the items needed to create the best TFT Warwick Build:

Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Basic attacks grant +6% bonus attack speed for the rest of the combat. This effect can stack any number of times

Quicksilver: The wearer is immune to crowd control for the first 10 seconds of the match

Statikk Shiv: Every third basic attack from the wearer deals 75 magic damage to 3/4/5 enemies and 175 true damage if the enemies are shielded

Deathblade: Contributing to a kill grants the holder +20 attack damage for the rest of the combat. This effect can stack any number of times starting from 1.

Guardian Angel: Prevents the wearer’s first death, placing them in stasis instead. After 2 seconds, they return with 400 health and shed all negative effects.

TFT Warwick Counter Characters

Shen: The Eye of The Twilight

Garen: The Might of Demacia

Kassadin: The Void Walker

TFT Warwick Counter Items

Morellonomicon: Spells deal burn damage equal to 20% of the enemy's maximum health over 10 seconds. Burned units cannot heal.

Promo Image Source: Teamfight Tactics Twitter handle