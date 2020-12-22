League Of Legends MMO Release Date: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Release

League of Legends players are certainly curious about League of Legends MMO release date. This is after the VP of Riot games dropped hints and confirmed that they are hiring people for the upcoming LOL release. To help the gamers, we have listed all the information we could get on League of Legends MMO release date. Read more about League of Legends MMO release date.

Also Read | Best League Of Legends Skins That You Must Check Out Right Away

Also Read | League Of Legends 10.24 Patch: Here Is Complete List Of Changes In LOL 10.24

League of Legends MMO

I have news!



My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need!



Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.



PS We’re hiring — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

Riot games recently managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community after they announced League of Legends MMO plans. This was portrayed by a number of Tweets released by VP of IP and Entertainment of Riot Games, Greg Street through his Twitter. The VP shared that they are going to start working on the new League of Legends MMO and are currently hiring a number of people for the same.

Apart from that, he has not mentioned the exact League of Legends MMO release date. The only thing he mentioned that in January they will be releasing the job profiles required and kickstart the project. Apart from that, the players will just have to wait in order to know anything about the League of Legends MMO release date.

Here are all the Tweets shared by VP of IP and Entertainment of Riot Games, Greg Street.

A follow up about hiring for the new project. Yes, we are serious about hiring. These kind of games take a lot of developers. Like any R&D project we will start small, but we will grow. The best way to apply is to visit the Riot Games website. (1/3) — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

New roles for this project will likely appear in January and we will add more over time. If you are an industry veteran with MMO experience, it's less important to wait for the role to be posted. Those folks can DM or hit me up on Linked In. (2/3) — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

Finally, please do be patient. We are thrilled with the excitement around this project, but every aspect of development, even hiring, is going to take time to do it right. We absolutely don't want to disappoint you. Our goal for many things at Riot is to exceed expectations (3/3) — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

More about League Of Legends

League of Legends is a popular multiplayer online battle arena game that has been developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and macOS. The game is one of the most played games amongst the gaming community which can be proved by the 100 million unique viewers they had brought in for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.

The minimum prize pool for the competition was US$2.5 million so it certainly shows how big the game is. LOL gives the players three primary game modes: Summoner's Rift being the standard MOBA model, ARAM that gives a short but faster-paced experience and Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler mode for eight players. Initially, the game was just released with 40 champions in 2009 but as of November 2020, there are over 150.

The game has won a number of different awards including the The Game Awards 2020 for the Best Esports Game. Currently, the makers have been sharing a lot of updates for their game that has been the key to keep their players engrossed in the game.

Also Read | League Of Legends 10.23 Patch; Learn More About League Pre Season Patch Notes

Also Read | Rell Abilities And Release Date: Know All About The League Of Legends New Champion Rell