Rell Abilities And Release Date: Know All About The League Of Legends New Champion Rell

Rell is the 152nd champion from Riot Games and is a cross between a tank and a mage. She is the latest tank support in League of Legends. Her abilities give her the options to utilise metalmancy which helps her to transform her metallic steed into full-blown plate armour for protecting herself. Continue reading to know all about Rell the Iron Maiden.

League of Legends New Champion Rell Abilities

Rell abilities and Rell Release Date

Passive – Break the Mold Rell attacks very slowly but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.

Q – Shattering Strike Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has an ally bound with E – Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.

W1 – Ferromancy: Crash Down (While mounted) Rell leaps and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. On landing, she knocks up enemies around her. Rell can cast her E and R during the change.

W2 – Ferromancy: Mount Up Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder.

E – Attract and Repel Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby. Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

R – Magnet Storm Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies towards her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn’t interrupt her enemies’ other actions.



Rell brings a new take to form swapping champs



-Fast and light when mounted on the metal horse

-Slow but heavily armored when she transforms her steed into full plate



She can’t swap rapidly so it’s more of an “all in” commit when she dismounts. https://t.co/ZxHur47iOv — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 23, 2020

Rell Lore

The origin of Rell is linked to the Black Rose Academy which is led by the trickster LeBlanc. Rell was put into the academy at a very young age due to her exceptional metalmancy skills. She was able to thrive in very tough training and also in the harshest place in Noxus known as the most terrifying tower of terror. She defeated each and every one of the opponents that she was made to fight against.

On her 16th birthday, she got tired of all this training, and also because all the opponents she fought against just vanished. Then she went on to break into the forbidden wing of the Black Rose. Here she saw that her colleagues were completely drained of magic and now there were just empty vessels. She realised that their magic was being used to give energy to her own power through the sigils that were etched into her skin.

Out of pure desperation and anger, she rescued all the other souls who were trapped within this academy. Now she made up her mind and her personal mission to save everyone who was manipulated by the Black Rose academy just like her.

