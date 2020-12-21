Best League Of Legends Skins That You Must Check Out Right Away

The gamers who are devoted to the League of Legends are already aware of the rich lore that makes this game so very interesting and entertaining for them. Whenever Riot Games releases League of Legends skins, they make sure that there are interesting backstories for them. The League of Legends skins always make their entry in the game with an engaging storyline that not only enhances the excitement of the users but increases the appeal of the game.

Best League of Legends skins

Selecting the Best League of Legends skins can be a difficult task for the user. There are so many skins available in the game as is reported in Onesports.gg. However, we have compiled a list of the best ten skins in League of Legends.

1. Storm Dragon Lee Sin/ Aurelion Sol

The Storm Dragon Lee Sin received his powers from Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol.

2. Solar/ Lunar Eclipse Leona

Leona has the looks of a great warrior from a medieval anime show.

3. Dunkmaster Darius

This is one of the oldest skins of the game and he gives an adrenaline rush to the players playing him.

4. High Noon Lucian/ Senna

After six years, Lucian reunited with Senna, his beloved. Lucian’s love accompanied him to one iconic skin champion.

5. Dark Cosmic Jhin

Jhin is one of the best AD carry champions released and plays differently from the other AD.

6. Furyhorn Cosplay Veigar

This skin was introduced to celebrate the April Fools’ season in 2020. Veigar is seen cosplaying like a cute fellow in the game.

7. Spirit Blossom Thresh

This skin has an unmasked Thresh and is Riot’s first attempt to experiment with Japanese aesthetics.

8. God-King Garen

One of the most intimidating skins in the game and is a fearless commander.

9. Astronaut Bard

This is one of the goofiest characters of the game. He does not have a proper voice.

10. Elementalist Lux

Lux can wield magic and use different elements to her advantage.

How to get Free League of Legends skins?

To get free League of Legends skins, like the Riot Games official Facebook page via coupon app. Click on the like button, then give the name of the summoner and press the button to get the skin.

League of Legends Champions

When the game was released initially in 2009, it had 40 League of Legends Champions and now in 2020, the number has gone up to 150. Akali The Rogue Assassin, Alistar the Minotaur, Amumu The Sad Mummy are some of the top champions.