League Of Legends: How To Get The 'Rank S' Emote In The Game?

In the League of Legends patch 10.16, there were a number of mentions of the character of Samira along with the reference to a special easter egg. Riot Games, the developer company behind League of Legends had previously shared on their website that a new champion will be added on the in the game. As the announcement of the new additions in the game comes closer, gamers with their eagle eyes have spotted a number of changes in League of Legends beforehand. One of the changes is the 'Style: Rank S' emote which is linked to the anticipated easter egg teased by the developer company. Read below to know how to get the 'Style: Rank S' emote in the game:

Style: Rank S emote in Legaue of Legends

The emote was first spotted by Moobeat, who runs a League of Legends fansite titled Surrenderat20. Moobeat has described the emote to have a shimmering silver alphabet 'S'. Though there is no information as to what Style: Rank S emote does as of now, it has been confirmed to be associated with the anticipated easter egg in the game. Check out the emote design below:

Though the emote has been a part of the game and players wish to get their hands on, it actually is based on a simple mission. Getting the Samira emote does not require players to go on an extensive mission like for Lillia's Haiku or Sett's Calling Card. However, it requires gamers to kill a player while they're on low health. Read below for the exact steps to get the Rank S emote -

Play a matchmade game of the Summoner's Rift

Get a kill under 20% health. If players secure the kill under the health threshold, an S will appear above the player's head

Finish the game - players need not win the game to collect the Rank S emote

Collect the Rank S emote at the post-game screen

It is not confirmed whether getting a Rank S emote beforehand will unlock Samira champion when she is launched in the game. But as the procedure to win the emote is comparatively less hectic than acquiring other emotes, it is advised for players to get the emote, in case the developer company decides to unlock the champion for players who have it. As of now, champion Samira's debut date in League of Legends has not been revealed.

