League Of Legends Patch Notes 10.16 Bring New Champion; Implement Major Buffs/nerfs

The official patch notes for League of Legends 10.16 update has finally arrived for all platforms. The latest update brings tons of changes to the game including the addition of a new champion, balance changes to popular champions, and much more. Let's check out all the changes coming with the new League of Legends patch notes 10.16.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.05 For Act 2 Introduce A New Agent And Deathmatch Mode

League of Legends patch notes

Champions

Yone

Yone will the latest champion to join the game roster during the ongoing Spirit Blossom event.

Akali

Q - Five Point Strike

Base damage has been increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 35/60/85/110/135

E - Shuriken Flip

Damage type has been changed from physical to magical.

Ashe

Q: Bonus attack speed has been decreased from 20/30/40/50/60% to 20/25/30/35/40%

Bard

Base Stats

HP has been reduced from 575 to 560

W - Caretaker's Shrine

Full power heal has been reduced from 70/110/150/190/230 to 55/95/135/175/215

Evelynn

Q - Hate Spike

Cooldown has been reduced from 8 to 4

Hitting a monster will no longer refund 50% of the champion’s cooldown

Fiora

Q - Lunge

Cooldown has been increased from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds

On-hit cooldown reduced from 60% to 50%

Also Read | R6 MUTE Protocol Game Mode, Update And Patch Notes For Consoles

Hecarim

E - Devastating Charge

Movement speed has been increased from 25-75% to 25-100%

Jax

E - Counterstrike

Cooldown has been reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Jhin

Passive final shot damage against structures has been increased from 1.2 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage

Jinx

R: Bonus damage has been uncapped.

Karthus

Q - Lay Waste

Damage has been decreased from 35 to 30% ability power.

Kha’Zix

Q - Taste Their Fear

isolated target bonus damage has been decreased from 120% to 110%.

Lucian

Q - Piercing Light

Damage has been increased from 85/120/155/190/225 to 95/130/165/200/235

R - The Culling

Shots have been increased from 20/25/30 to 22/28/34

Miss Fortune

Base attack damage has been increased from 50 to 52

Morgana

Q - Dark Binding

Cooldown has been decreased from 11 seconds to 10 seconds.

Nautilus

W - Titan's Wrath

Shield has been decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 45/55/65/75/85.

Neeko

Q - Blooming Burst

Damage has been increased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 80/125/170/215/260

Bloom Damage has been increased from 35/55/75/95/115 to 40/60/80/100/120

Nocturne

Passive - Umbral Blades

Cooldown has been increased from 10 to 14 seconds

On-hit cooldown refund has been increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds

Rakan

R - The Quickness

Bonus movement speed has been increased from 50% to 75%

Sett

W - Haymaker

Damage has been decreased from 80/105/130/155/180 to 80/100/120/140/160

E - Facebreaker

Damage has been decreased from 50/80/110/140/170 to 50/70/90/110/130

Skarner

Q - Crystal Slash

Total damage ratio has been increased from 0.15 to 0.20

Cost has been reduced from 15 to 10 mana

Syndra

Q - Dark Sphere

Damage has been decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/105/140/175/210

Tristana

Explosive now deals 1% increased damage per 3% critical strike chance.

Veigar

Base stats

Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 32.

Volibear

Q - Thundering Smash

Bonus movement speed has been decreased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/14/18/22/26 percent

Yasuo

Base stats

Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 32

R - Last Breath

Damage has been increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500

Ziggs

Passive - Short Fuse

Bonus damage ratio has been increased from 0.3/0/4/0.5 to 0.5

Bonus damage multiplier to structures has been increased from 2x to 2.25x

Also Read | Lillia Revealed As League Of Legends' Potential New Champion

Nexus Blitz

Buffs

Azir: -5 percent damage taken

Ezreal: -3 percent damage taken

Kog’maw: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Le’Blanc: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Lee Sin: -5 percent damage taken

Riven: -5 percent damage taken

Taric: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

Nerfs

Darius: -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken

Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Jhin: -5 percent damage dealt

Leona: -5 percent damage dealt

Neeko: -3 percent damage taken

Urgot: -5 percent damage dealt

Zyra: -5 percent damage dealt

Bug fixes

Players will not continue to burn after their round ends in a Prize Fight

Aurelion Sol won't keep his extra stars if he survives the last round of URF Deathmatch

Jungle items will provide mana regen in the entire jungle. This includes the Red Buff area and the jungle in between lanes

Rift Herald Mercenary will no longer get placed permanently in Stasis if it is active during the Prize Fight

Toggle spells will be toggled off while a player is spectating in Prize Fight or when getting into the Battle Sled

Hexflash will be refreshed to Flash for every round of URF Deathmatch

Jungle Guardian will no longer occasionally appear twice after getting killed

Gnar will not be able to cast W - Hyper and R - GNAR! in his Mini form after getting into the Battle Sled

Also Read | Free Fire 3volution Brings Luqueta, Mr. Waggor, And New Spawn Island

Image credits: League of Legends