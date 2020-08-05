Last Updated:

League Of Legends Patch Notes 10.16 Bring New Champion; Implement Major Buffs/nerfs

The League of Legends 10.16 update patch notes feature extensive champion buffs and nerfs changes. Read on for complete League of Legends patch notes.

Written By
Danish Ansari
League of Legends

The official patch notes for League of Legends 10.16 update has finally arrived for all platforms. The latest update brings tons of changes to the game including the addition of a new champion, balance changes to popular champions, and much more. Let's check out all the changes coming with the new League of Legends patch notes 10.16.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.05 For Act 2 Introduce A New Agent And Deathmatch Mode

League of Legends patch notes

Champions

Yone

  • Yone will the latest champion to join the game roster during the ongoing Spirit Blossom event.

Akali

Q - Five Point Strike

  • Base damage has been increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 35/60/85/110/135

E - Shuriken Flip

  • Damage type has been changed from physical to magical.

Ashe

  • Q: Bonus attack speed has been decreased from 20/30/40/50/60% to 20/25/30/35/40%

Bard

Base Stats

  • HP has been reduced from 575 to 560

W - Caretaker's Shrine

  • Full power heal has been reduced from 70/110/150/190/230 to 55/95/135/175/215

 Evelynn

Q - Hate Spike

  • Cooldown has been reduced from 8 to 4
  • Hitting a monster will no longer refund 50% of the champion’s cooldown

Fiora

Q - Lunge

  • Cooldown has been increased from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds
  • On-hit cooldown reduced from 60% to 50%

Also Read | R6 MUTE Protocol Game Mode, Update And Patch Notes For Consoles

Hecarim

E - Devastating Charge

  • Movement speed has been increased from 25-75% to 25-100%

Jax

E - Counterstrike

  • Cooldown has been reduced from 16/14/12/10/8 seconds to 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Jhin

  • Passive final shot damage against structures has been increased from 1.2 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage

Jinx

  • R: Bonus damage has been uncapped.

Karthus

Q - Lay Waste

  • Damage has been decreased from 35 to 30% ability power.

Kha’Zix

Q - Taste Their Fear

  • isolated target bonus damage has been decreased from 120% to 110%.

Lucian

Q - Piercing Light

  • Damage has been increased from 85/120/155/190/225 to 95/130/165/200/235

R - The Culling

  • Shots have been increased from 20/25/30 to 22/28/34

Miss Fortune

  • Base attack damage has been increased from 50 to 52

Morgana

Q - Dark Binding

  • Cooldown has been decreased from 11 seconds to 10 seconds.

Nautilus

W - Titan's Wrath

  • Shield has been decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 45/55/65/75/85.

Neeko

Q - Blooming Burst

  • Damage has been increased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 80/125/170/215/260
  • Bloom Damage has been increased from 35/55/75/95/115 to 40/60/80/100/120

Nocturne

Passive - Umbral Blades

  • Cooldown has been increased from 10 to 14 seconds
  • On-hit cooldown refund has been increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds

Rakan

R - The Quickness

  • Bonus movement speed has been increased from 50% to 75%

Sett

W - Haymaker

  • Damage has been decreased from 80/105/130/155/180 to 80/100/120/140/160

E - Facebreaker

  • Damage has been decreased from 50/80/110/140/170 to 50/70/90/110/130

Skarner

Q - Crystal Slash

  • Total damage ratio has been increased from 0.15 to 0.20
  • Cost has been reduced from 15 to 10 mana

Syndra

Q - Dark Sphere

  • Damage has been decreased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/105/140/175/210

Tristana

  • Explosive now deals 1% increased damage per 3% critical strike chance.

Veigar

Base stats

  • Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 32.

Volibear

Q - Thundering Smash

  • Bonus movement speed has been decreased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/14/18/22/26 percent

Yasuo

Base stats

  • Base magic resist has been increased from 30 to 32

R - Last Breath

  • Damage has been increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500

Ziggs

Passive - Short Fuse

  • Bonus damage ratio has been increased from 0.3/0/4/0.5 to 0.5
  • Bonus damage multiplier to structures has been increased from 2x to 2.25x

Also Read | Lillia Revealed As League Of Legends' Potential New Champion

Nexus Blitz

Buffs

  • Azir: -5 percent damage taken
  • Ezreal: -3 percent damage taken
  • Kog’maw: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
  • Le’Blanc: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
  • Lee Sin: -5 percent damage taken
  • Riven: -5 percent damage taken
  • Taric: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
  • Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

Nerfs

  • Darius: -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken
  • Illaoi: -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
  • Jhin: -5 percent damage dealt
  • Leona: -5 percent damage dealt
  • Neeko: -3 percent damage taken
  • Urgot: -5 percent damage dealt
  • Zyra: -5 percent damage dealt

Bug fixes

  • Players will not continue to burn after their round ends in a Prize Fight
  • Aurelion Sol won't keep his extra stars if he survives the last round of URF Deathmatch
  • Jungle items will provide mana regen in the entire jungle. This includes the Red Buff area and the jungle in between lanes
  • Rift Herald Mercenary will no longer get placed permanently in Stasis if it is active during the Prize Fight
  • Toggle spells will be toggled off while a player is spectating in Prize Fight or when getting into the Battle Sled
  • Hexflash will be refreshed to Flash for every round of URF Deathmatch
  • Jungle Guardian will no longer occasionally appear twice after getting killed
  • Gnar will not be able to cast W - Hyper and R - GNAR! in his Mini form after getting into the Battle Sled

Also Read | Free Fire 3volution Brings Luqueta, Mr. Waggor, And New Spawn Island

Image credits: League of Legends

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all