League Of Legends PsyOps Skins, Secret Missions, And Rewards

League of Legends is one of the biggest multiplayer online battle arena games that ever existed. The free-to-play title offers unique game content and features a huge list of champions. Riot Games has been experimenting with the popular title as it constantly brings new game modes and events, along with the introduction of new characters for fans to try out.

Game developers have now dropped a new trailer to give us a glimpse of its upcoming PsyOps skins, dubbed “Operation: Songbird.” You can check out the official trailers and the new set of skins along with new theme music.

League of Legends - Psyops skins trailer

League of Legends - PsyOps skins theme

The PsyOps will be the new line of skins that will have a number of champions focussing on a futuristic universe with a military influence. The different champions include Caitlyn, Ezreal, Gragas, Master Yi, Sona, and Shen, among a few others.

The upcoming PsyOps skins are yet to go live on global servers, however, it is now learnt that the new skin line will also bring a set of hidden missions, allowing fans to earn a new themed icon and more rewards.

Players will need to participate in five matches wearing any of the new PsyOps champion skins. Once a player completes these challenges, they will be presented with a mission called “Operation: Songbird Extraction” along with the PsyOps icon. Once you complete the above mission, you will be rewarded with the Hextech chest and a key. Apart from the rewards, the mission will further unlock a set of new missions. As of right now, there aren't any details around what these missions will be based on. You should be able to get more details once the skins are out and the event goes live on servers.

PsyOps release date

Now that Riot Games has revealed all the skins from its upcoming PsyOps skins line, one can expect the skins and the hidden missions to go live on servers very soon. However, the exact date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Image credits: League of Legends