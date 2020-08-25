NBA 2K21 Demo Released With 4 NBA Teams, MyPlayer Mode And Innovative Gameplay

All the NBA gaming fans have been excited for the release of the next generation of NBA 2k series. The makers had the pre-order of the game had started on July 2, 2020. They recently released the released date for NBA 2K21. They also shared a tweet on their official account regarding the same. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 demo, price and release date.

NBA 2K21 Demo released

The makers recently released NBA 2K21 demo of the game and the people have been loving it. The makers themselves had revealed that they are releasing NBA 2K21 demo on August 15. They took to their Twitter accounts to share the news along with their fans. NBA 2K21’s Twitter page posted, “The 2K21 demo drops at 7 am PT tomorrow”. The players can expect to see some features including 4 teams from NBA, Build your MyPLAYER experience and 2K21 gameplay innovations. The fan can also expect to see something new from classic or all-time teams as there are no new rosters because of the widespread of COVID-19.

After the released of NBA 2K21 demo, a number of fans have been playing the game and have been releasing their views about the same. But a number of users have also been commenting about hollow they are not able to download the game. A fan commented, “Anyone else can’t find the #NBA2K21 demo on the@PlayStation store?? Cuz uhhhh. If u see this tweet and u found it, please tell me where to find it, thank you”. Similarly, a number of other internet users have been talking about the demo not being released on PS4. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have also revealed the released date and price for their upcoming NBA addition. The users will get to play the 21st addition to the 2K franchise on September 4, 2020. NBA 2K21 will be released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

