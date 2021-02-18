Learn How To Complete Genshin Impact Yanxiao's Crazy Kitchen

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is an up-and-coming RPG game. Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Its free-to-play nature makes it an enticing deal. The game is filled with a plethora of characters and a massive playground for the players to immerse themselves in. The RPG nature of the game really tends to put the players in situations where their decisions really matter. The game also has a lot of places to explore and a huge amount of resources to collect. Players have been wondering how to complete Yanxiao's Crazy Kitchen in Genshin Impact.
The Lantern Rites Festival is blowing up in Genshin Impact with new quests and missions for the players to complete. Genshin Impact Update brings new exciting content for players to try out. This new festival will take place in Liyue Harbor and the players will have to interact with a character called Adeptus Xiao. The new event will have its own campaign with story missions names Lantern Rite Tales.
YanXiao’s Crazy Kitchen is one of the quests that are a part of the Lantern Rite Tales. The Genshin Impact Yanxiao's Crazy Kitchen quest has the players looking for ingredients and taking orders for the customers at the Wangshu inn. Here’s what the players need to do in the Genshin Impact Yanxiao's Crazy Kitchen Quest:
