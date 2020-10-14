COD Cold War Gets Few Changes After Giving A Week Of Beta Access To The Players

COD Cold War Beta version is live to play for all the PS4 players. The makers have been making a number of changes to the game to get a response from their players. They recently made a number of changes to the gameplay of COD Cold War Beta. Thus we have decided to write down all the changes made to COD Cold War Beta version.
Armed and ready.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 8, 2020
Learn about each weapon class to dominate in the #BlackOpsColdWar BETA here:https://t.co/ndKg8KPR4E pic.twitter.com/eylUcCJvEX
2 days until the second weekend of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta kicks off.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 13, 2020
🗓 Oct 15: All PS4 Players, PC & Xbox Pre-order Early Access
⏱ 10AM PT
✅ Pre-load available now
More Info: https://t.co/U3LIjvqboI pic.twitter.com/IJ1i9cfnsq
Players are also asking how to download Cold War beta. It is going to be available on the PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Cold War beta will be around 25 GB. The makers have announced that the official beta will be released for all the PS4 players for no additional cost. They have even announced the players will get to play the game for two weeks. Here are the dates of Cold War Beta.
The COD Cold War beta is going to be released on October 9 - till October 12. Players who have already pre-ordered the game will be able to get their early access from October 8. The free-to-play Cold War beta is being released on October 9 till October 12. This is only for the PS4 owners. After this week, the makers have decided to release the second round of Cold War beta on October 15 till October 19. So everyone can start playing the upcoming COD Cold War beta. The players have been extremely excited to watch the new Cold War beta bing release. They have also been talking about this o their social media accounts.
