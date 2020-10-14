COD Cold War Gets Few Changes After Giving A Week Of Beta Access To The Players

COD Cold War Beta version is live to play for all the PS4 players. The makers have been making a number of changes to the game to get a response from their players. They recently made a number of changes to the gameplay of COD Cold War Beta. Thus we have decided to write down all the changes made to COD Cold War Beta version.

COD Cold War Beta Patch Notes

Gameplay

Adjusted tuning on the Duster Stock attachment to prevent faster sliding than intended

Increased the cooldown on the Spy Plane to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.

Increased TDM score limit from 75 to 100 for better match pacing.

Updated the Assassin Perk description for clarity.

Slightly reduced the damage output of the Milano 821 SMG.

General

Adjusted conditions for joining in progress to prevent players from joining matches that are about to end.

Moved VIP Escort exclusively to the Featured playlist.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a controller could become unresponsive when loading into a match.

Fixed an issue with multiple Optics being misaligned in ADS and blocking the player’s view, including Snappoint, Diamondback, and Hawksmoor attachments.

Fixed a bug where players would get “UI Error 66156” when selecting “Add Activision Friends” from the Recent Players menu.

Fixed an issue where other players’ names were not visible in the pre-match lobby.

Stability

Fixed crashes that could occur during the Best Play in a VIP Escort match.

Fixed a crash that could occur while selecting Operators in the front-end menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when a SAM Turrent missile hit a target when the turret was destroyed.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur if a Gunboat was beached for too long.

How to Download Cold War beta?

Players are also asking how to download Cold War beta. It is going to be available on the PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Cold War beta will be around 25 GB. The makers have announced that the official beta will be released for all the PS4 players for no additional cost. They have even announced the players will get to play the game for two weeks. Here are the dates of Cold War Beta.

Week 1: October 8 – October 12. This is going to be PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Week 2: October 15 to Monday, October 19. For all platforms.

Cold War beta release date

The COD Cold War beta is going to be released on October 9 - till October 12. Players who have already pre-ordered the game will be able to get their early access from October 8. The free-to-play Cold War beta is being released on October 9 till October 12. This is only for the PS4 owners. After this week, the makers have decided to release the second round of Cold War beta on October 15 till October 19. So everyone can start playing the upcoming COD Cold War beta. The players have been extremely excited to watch the new Cold War beta bing release. They have also been talking about this o their social media accounts.

