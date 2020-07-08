Spirit Blossom Skins: Here Are All The Details About The League Of Legends' New Skins

Since January this year, the League of Legends players have been waiting for the new skins to be released. This was announced by Riot Games themselves and they have revealed that their MOBA game would be getting 120 new skins over the course of entire 2020. The players have already witnessed a couple of new High Noon additions that had a number of RPG skins. The makers have now released some different brand-new skins including summer-ready Pool Party looks. They have also announced that the new skin line, Spirit Blossom is about to be launched anytime.

LOL's Spirit Blossom skins

The Spirit Blossom new skins were revealed at the Anime Expo Lite that recently took place online. The skins were introduced during a panel on the History of Skin Thematics in LoL. The is a segment where the studio explains their game’s anime-style cosmetic offerings. By the end of the show, Riot also showed a teaser for the new alternate universe. The influencer manager of Riot, Mel Capperino-Garcia has also uploaded two images from the show on his Twitter account.

Till now, the developers have still not revealed a lot of information about Spirit Blosson skins. They have only explained the general theme and have displayed just the images of the new skins. The LoL Weibo channel has now uploaded images of the very first Spirit Blossom skins. They have added some new looks like:

Spirit Blossom Thresh Spirit Blossom Vayne Spirit Blossom Yassuo Spirit Blossom Teemo

Source: LOL game

The LoL Weibo showed off splash arts for more upcoming Spirit Blossom skins, including skins for Teemo + Prestige, Thresh, Vayne, and Yasuo! https://t.co/PSAcnBGiwz pic.twitter.com/4H3nagn2bG — moobeat (@moobeat) July 7, 2020

The most prominent change that has been introduced in this batch of skins is that Spirit Blossom Thresh has been turned into a human. Watching this new avatar of Spirit Blossom Threst certainly got the players extremely excited. After watching the splash art, it can be implied that Summer Blossom Yassuo is the hero of the Summer Blossom skin line. This is because he is seen in some obviously brighter colours. Spirit Blossom Thresh, Spirit Blossom Vayne, and Spirit Blossom Lillia all have dark backgrounds and colours which could indicate that these are the villains. Spirit Blossom Teemo looks like a wandering nomad. Spirit Blossom Vayne, Spirit Blossom Lillia, Spirit Blossom Yasuo, and Blossom Teemo will cost around 1,350 RP, which is around $10 when converted. Spirit Blossom Thresh will cost around 1,820 RP, which costs around $15 when converted.

