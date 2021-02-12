Overwatch 3.05 Patch Notes Bring Experimental Hero Updates For Orisa, Winston And More

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new patch update for its popular team-based multiplayer FPS game Overwatch. The update focuses only on balance changes, which means there won't be any new Overwatch skins or any other new content arriving in-game. The changes made with the latest patch are for Experimental only that it affects a number of heroes. So, let us quickly take a look at everything arriving with the Overwatch Experimental patch notes.

Overwatch 3.05 patch notes

Experimental Hero updates

The next experiment in Overwatch has begun. This time, developers are looking to get your feedback from players on some of the latest balance changes. The company is using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that players can get a feel for how these balance changes will affect the game when it is live.

These following Hero updates are only made in Experimental:

Orisa

Fortify

Prevents critical headshot damage while the effect is active

Developer Comments: This will make Fortify more reliable at preventing large bursts of incoming damage and should help it feel more consistent as a defensive ability.

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns

Spread has been reduced from 8 to 6

Damage per projectile has been reduced from 7 to 6

Developer Comments: Reaper’s shotguns have a high damage potential but require a close range or large targets to fully utilize. We are now experimenting with smoothing this out by extending the range at which he can consistently deal damage while lowering the maximum damage of each shot.

Winston

General

Base Armor/ Health has been redistributed from 100/400 to 150/350

Developer Comments: With this change, Winston will be slightly more resilient against shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

Knockback strength has been reduced by 25%

Developer Comments: For how often it can occur, Wrecking Ball’s knockback is potentially too strong. The developers are reducing the distance it moves enemy players to bring it more in line with other low cooldown knockback abilities.

Developers have also deployed a small retail patch recently which can be view below.

Bounty Hunter

Bounty targets will lose their target status if they take too long to get a kill

Bugfix

Fixed a bug within the Bounty Hunter game mode where the Target status could become unavailable if the active Target left the game.

The new Overwatch update is now available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms.

