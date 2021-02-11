Little Nightmares 2 Ending Explained: Why Did Six Betray Mono At The End?

Little Nightmares 2 is a horror and puzzle-platformer game which is developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Android and Microsoft Windows. Little Nightmares 2 ended in a way that no one would have ever expected and this was also the case with the ending of Little Nightmares. This ending has also revealed a new mechanic which is surely going to affect the future DLCs, sequels, or spin-offs. Continue reading for an explanation on this ending.

Little Nightmares 2 Ending Explained

When the Little Nightmares 2 reaches the end game, Mono will go on to save Six and will turn her back to her normal form. Afterwards, these two will start running in order to escape from the large blob of eyeballs. During their escape there will be a time when they will have to make a big jump. Six jumps first and lands successfully. Then, she turns around and as Mono is about to fall down, she manages to catch him. This has happened many times and Six has always saved Mono. But this time she drops Mono due to which he falls down and the blob captures him.

Although it looks like Six lets Mono fall because of some sinister reasons that is not the case. Since Mono is not wearing a mask or hat anymore, Six can clearly see Mono's face. Before she goes on to drop him, she looks at him closely and finds resemblance with the Thin Man. This is why she decides to eliminate this threat. But the irony in this is that Mono becomes the Thin Man because of Six's betrayal.

Little Nightmares 2 review is more than decent for any of the platforms where games are rated. This is due to the fact that it is able to properly make use of Modern horror like The Babadook, Midsommar, Get Out, Hereditary and more. These modern classics have a lot of jumps scares and gore which further helps in slowly building chills, and creating a fascinating, unique atmosphere.

