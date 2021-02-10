Pokemon Go: How To Get Magikarp? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

As a part of the 2021 Kanto tour event, the Shiny Magikarp makes a return. Pokemon is soon going to host its Kanto tour event for 2021 which is basically a chance for players to catch the first 150 Pokemons that appear during the Kanto tour. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Magikarp, how to get Magikarp in Pokemon Go, Magikarp evolution and more.

One thing you should know is that you need to pay US$ 11.99 to participate in the event. Ever since its debut in 2016, Pokemon continues to add so many new types of Pokemon every single year, and this particular event is targeted towards new players. Also, this is a perfect time to look for getting a Magikarp and adding it to your collection.

On February 20th from 9 am - 9 pm in your local time, players can participate in the Kanto Tour. Legendary Pokemon will return to the raids like Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo. Players will also need to decide between the Red Version or the Green Version, each comes along with its own set of exclusive Pokemon. This is perfect for those players looking out to find those Pokemon. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get a Magikarp in Pokemon Go.

How to get Magikarp in Pokemon Go?

The easiest way for any player to get a Shiny Magikarp at the moment in the game is to participate in the Kanto tour event. Although it costs 11.99 US$ to participate, this is the simplest way possible to encounter and get the Shiny Magikarp from the Kanto region. To catch the Magikarp, you need to go around bodies of water like rivers, beaches, and lakes. Since Magikarp is a water-type Pokemon, it has an increased chance of spawning in the locations mentioned above. And during the Kanto event, Pokemon from the Kanto region will be given more priority.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Kanto tour event for 2021 will be taking place on February 19, from 9 AM to 9 PM in your local time. It’ll be a lot harder to go near the water bodies during the winter season, but this is what separates the Pokemon Go masters from the rest of the players. In the earlier Kanto region event in 2020, Magikarp was the main Pokemon. If you’ve missed the opportunity to capture this water type Pokemon, this is the perfect chance for redemption.

Magikarp evolution