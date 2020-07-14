Ludo King Tricks: Here Are Some Easy Tips To Get Coins In Ludo King

Ludo King has gained popularity since the COVID-19 lockdown started. This is because all the internet users have been trying to spend their hours and days playing games. One of the other reasons the game has gained popularity is because of the multiplayer option. Read more to know about Ludo King tricks.

Ludo King is not only popular for the nostalgic gameplay it provides but also the option to play with friends. In a single game of Ludo King, a total of 4 friends can compete against each other. But currently, a number of players have been asking questions like how to get coins in Ludo King. Coins can be earned by winning matches against the computer and other online players. The players can also use the unlimited coin hack but this certainly removes all the fun and challenge from the game. But don’t worry, we have some convenient tips and tricks to increase the coin amount of Ludo King game. Read more to know how to get coins in ludo king.

How to get coins in Ludo King

Invest more time to play online matches

Play matches of higher value

Complete all the available missions to earn coins

Play the 7 Up-down games and earn more coins

Try the Lucky wheel that is free to use once every day

Try and Install the related games that pop up in ads

Watching full Ads can also get you some coins

Claim all your Daily Logins regularly

Source: Ludo King official website

Ludo King Features

Players can play games without an internet connection

Play games with the computer and practice and earn

Play with your family and friends through Local and Online Multiplayer.

Start a game with 2 to 6 Players in Local Multiplayer Mode.

Use the Online Multiplayer Mode in 9 different competing game rooms

Play with friends and challenge them using a Private Game Room.

Play with players from all over the globe

You can also use the Private Chat option to talk to your Facebook friends & Buddies.

Use the in-game emojis to express what ou feel

If bored of playing the same game, try Snake and Ladders on 7 different gameboards

The game rules are extremely simple which makes the game accessible to players of all ages

The game is developed with some classic graphics that certainly gives a feel of a royal game

