Flying Cup Pokemon Go: Know More About This GO Battle League

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about the flying cup Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about flying cup Pokemon Go and its recent updates.

What is flying cup in Pokemon Go?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like what is flying cup and how to access it. This is because of the new special GO Battle League that is going to happen on Battle Night. The answer to these questions can easily be found by looking at Pokemon Go’s official website. But if you still have not been able to get the answer for what is flying cup and how to access it, don’t worry, we have got you covered. So let’s take a deep dive into what exactly is flying cup Pokemon Go.

A new special GO Battle League has now been released by the makers of Pokemon Go. The flying cup Pokemon Go is going live on their Battle Night that is November 5. This flying cup is going to be done in the Great League. The main rule for this tournament is that the players can only use Flying types. The Great League is extremely popular and has also become one of the most liked leagues in GBL so adding a Flying Cup in Great League could just limit the number of viable options available. The makers have confirmed that the tournament will start from 6:00 p.m. local time to 12:00 a.m. Apart from that, makers have not added anything more about flying cup Pokemon Go.

More about Pokemon Go

Get ready, Trainers! Season 5 of the #GOBattle League is coming soon with some exciting changes, including more themed cups!



Do you have what it takes to win in the Little Cup, Kanto Cup, and Catch Cup? 🏆

Learn more: https://t.co/EmlAJBYdFW pic.twitter.com/cIXO1gltcm — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 2, 2020

Apart from their console games, makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

