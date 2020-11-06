Pidgeot Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And More About This Flying Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about Pidgeot Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pidgeot Pokemon Go. Read more to know about Pidgeot Pokemon Go location, weakness and more.

Pidgeot Pokemon Go

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is Pidgeot Pokemon Go location and what is Pidgeot Pokemon Go weakness. The gaming community wants to know about the location and ways to find the Pidgeot Pokemon Go nest 2020. The answer to these questions can easily be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers online. But if you still have not been able to get the answer for where is Pidgeot Pokemon Go location and what is Pidgeot Pokemon Go weakness. Don’t worry, we have got you covered without a small guide about how to beat Pidgeot Pokemon Go. So let’s take a deep dive into Pidgeot Pokemon Go.

According to Pidgeot’s guide, this pokemon is Normal/Flying Pokemon. Because of the Flying Cup competition, a number of players might just use this Pokemon to participate in the 5-star raid. It flies at a march 2 speed and is the third evolution of Pidgey. Pidgeot Pokemon weakness can be used by using Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves. The players can use these type of attacks in order to utilize the maximum of Pidgeot Pokemon Go weakness. Some of his most efficient attacks include Keen Eye and Tangled Feet. Pidgeot Pokemon Go evolution, Pidgey is also one of the most popular and dangerous Pokemon available in the game.

More about Pokemon Go

The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

