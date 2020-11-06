Aerodactyl Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And Evolution Of The Rock Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about the Aerodactyl Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Aerodactyl Pokemon Go below.

Aerodactyl Pokemon Go

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is Aerodactyl Pokemon Go location and what is Aerodactyl Pokemon Go weakness? The gaming community wants to know about the location and ways to find the Aerodactyl Pokemon Go nest 2020. The answer to these questions can easily be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers online. But if you still have not been able to get the answer for where is Aerodactyl Pokemon Go location and what is Aerodactyl Pokemon Go weakness. Don’t worry, we have got you covered without a small guide about how to beat Aerodactyl Pokemon Go. So let’s take a deep dive into Aerodactyl Pokemon Go.

According to Aerodactyl’s guide, this pokemon is rock and flying type Pokemon. Because of the Flying Cup competition, a number of players might just use this Pokemon for their 5-star raid. It has a max CP of 2783, 221 attacks, 159 defence and 190 stamina in the game. It can be found at places like near quarries, parkings and highways, large commercial buildings, etc. Aerodactyl Pokemon weakness can be used by using Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel and Water-type moves. The players can use these type of attacks in order to utilize the maximum of Aerodactyl Pokemon Go weakness. Some of his most efficient attacks include Rock Throw and Rock Slide. Aerodactyl Pokemon Go evolution, Mega Aerodactyl is also one of the most popular and dangerous Pokemon available in the game.

More about Pokemon Go

Get ready, Trainers! Season 5 of the #GOBattle League is coming soon with some exciting changes, including more themed cups!



Do you have what it takes to win in the Little Cup, Kanto Cup, and Catch Cup? 🏆

Learn more: https://t.co/EmlAJBYdFW pic.twitter.com/cIXO1gltcm — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 2, 2020

The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

