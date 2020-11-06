Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go: Here's How To Defeat This In A 5 Star Raid Battle

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Lately, people have been talking about the Lugia in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go. Read more to know about Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Mewtwo: Best Moveset, Weaknesses And Top Counters

Also Read | Pokemon Go To Have Halloween-themed Event From October 23 To November 3

How to Beat Lugia Pokemon Go?

Lugia that knows Aeroblast is now available in five-star raids until Monday, November 16, at 1 p.m. PST (GMT −8)! Remember to play responsibly and to use a Remote Raid Pass when necessary. pic.twitter.com/goRYnbwY9b — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 5, 2020

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to beat Lugia Pokemon Go. This is because the makers recently introduced this Pokemon back into the game with their Flying Cup update. The answer to these questions can easily be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers online. But if you still have not been able to get the answer for how to beat Lugia Pokemon Go, don’t worry, we have got you covered without a small guide to beat Lugia Pokemon Go. So let’s take a deep dive into how to beat Lugia Pokemon Go.

The players need to defeat this Pokemon who has been brought back to the game for a five-star raid battle. Pokemons like Dark, Ice, and Rock have the most effect on Lugia. There is one other popular Lugia weakness that includes using Electric and Ghost-type attacks. Apart from these, we have listed down some effective attacks to use while fighting Lugia.

Zekrom – Charge beam, Wild Charge

Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Darkrai – Snarl, Shadow Ball

Gengar – Lick (Hex), Shadow Ball

Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche

Glaceon – Frost Breath, Avalanche

Also Read | Pokemon Go Players To See Lot More Of Alolan Marowak: Here's Alolan Marowak Raid Guide

More about Pokemon Go

Get ready, Trainers! Season 5 of the #GOBattle League is coming soon with some exciting changes, including more themed cups!



Do you have what it takes to win in the Little Cup, Kanto Cup, and Catch Cup? 🏆

Learn more: https://t.co/EmlAJBYdFW pic.twitter.com/cIXO1gltcm — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 2, 2020

The makers of Pokemon Go have added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus, they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appears to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Also Read | Pokemon GO 'A Spooky Message Unmasked' Research Tasks And Rewards

Also Read | Pokemon Go Brings In Interactive Activities with Their New AR Mapping Feature