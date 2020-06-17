Madden 21 Release Date, Trailer, Price, And Pre-order Bonuses

Madden NFL 21 is finally set to arrive this summer. The upcoming American football video game is based on the National Football League and will be the next instalment in the long-running Madden NFL series. The game is being developed by EA Tiburon and will be published by Electronic Arts.

Madden 21 trailer

The official trailer for Madden 21 is finally released and it features some impressively lifelike gameplay, highlighting the new content and features available with the game. Here's the official trailer.

Madden 21 release date

Madden 21 is slated to launch on August 28 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Interestingly, the latest instalment will also hit Google Stadia during winter. The game will also hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they're launched later this year, becoming the first NFL game to grace the next-generation gaming consoles.

Madden NFL 21 is part of EA's 'Dual Entitlement' program, meaning that people who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game will have the ability to upgrade to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles without any additional cost. However, for people who buy a physical version of the game, you need to have a compact disc drive on your PS5 or Xbox Series X to be able to upgrade.

Madden 21 cover athlete

Lamar Jackson is the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21. He is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and MVP of the 2019-2020 NFL season.

Madden 21 price

Madden 21 will be available in three different editions – Standard, Deluxe and MVP Edition. The Standard version of the game will be available for $59 ($53.99 for EA Access members) on most of the platforms. The Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 ($71.99 for EA Access members), while the MVP Edition will retail for $99 ($89.99 for EA Access members). This edition will allow users to play the video game three days early and will also come with a bunch of pre-order bonuses.

Madden 21 pre-order bonus

People who pre-order the game will get these bonuses:

Madden NFL 21 pre-order bonuses for the MVP Edition

3-Day Early Access (Aug 25, 2020)

17 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 of 32 Elite Players from Team Elite Pack and one “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

One Large Quicksell Training Pack

Lamar Jackson Elite Item with Power Up

Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack

Madden NFL 21 pre-order bonuses for the Deluxe Edition

3-Day Early Access to Madden NFL 21 (Aug 25, 2020)

12 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

Madden NFL 21 pre-order bonuses for Standard Edition

1 of 32 Players from NFL Team Elite Packs

5 Madden Ultimate Team Gold Team Fantasy Packs

1 “Your Choice” Uniform Pack

