Maple Syrup Stash Fortnite Location: Learn Where Is Maple Syrup Stash At Hunters Haven

Fortnite Season 5 is here, and the players are loving it. With Galactus warped into different dimensions of Zero Point (also the title for season 5) players have been ecstatic about the new season as they were left on a cliffhanger. Fortnite season 5 also brings a lot of new content for the players to get their hands in like bounties and new bounty hunter skins. There has also been chatter about Maple Syrup Stash Fortnite and how to find Maple Syrup Stash.

Maple Syrup Stash Fortnite

With every new season comes along a new set of Fortnite Weekly Challenges. Fortnite Weekly Challenges are one of the best ways to quickly gain huge amounts of XP and level up faster in the Battle Pass. One of the challenge this week needs the player to Find Maple Syrup Stash in Hunter’s Haven, but it has been hidden well by Fortnite and players often find themselves asking where is the maple syrup stash at Hunters Haven. Check out where is the Maple Syrup Stash at Hunters Haven below:

Players will have to head to Hunter’s Haven first. Hunters Haven can be found between Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake.

Once the players reach this location, they need to look for a bottle of Maple Syrup that glows mildly.

The Maple Syrup Bottle is huge and can be found in a building towards the southern side of the area.

This Maple Syrup bottle will either be on the balcony of that building or inside a room in that building, varies for every player

Players should be cautious as this area will be swarmed by other players looking for the same bottle and the area also has its own AI-controlled hostiles.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 challenges are out and players have been waiting for them. These weekly challenges are a good way to muster up some XP and level up the battle pass. Players have been waiting on these XP gains as the arrival of Season 5 means a brand new battle pass and the players will have to start from scratch at the first tier again. Here are all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges:

Complete 5 Bounties

Discover 5 Named locations

Get Shotgun Eliminations 3

Get Assault Rifle Damage 500

Get a Sniper Rifle Elimination from 150m

