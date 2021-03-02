Mark Tuan And Jae Seen Playing Minecraft With Karl Jacobs And Corpse Husband

Minecraft is one of the most popular games all over the globe. With millions of players on its servers, it is common to see a number of celebrities also play this game. Recently, Mark Tuan and Jae managed to gain popularity amongst the gamers for being a part of a Minecraft Dungeons stream. This has come up as one of the most interesting news of the gaming community. So we have listed all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about celebrities playing Minecraft Dungeons.

Also Read | Post Malone Could Be A Minecraft Youtuber If Not A Platinum-selling Music Artist

Also Read | Minecraft Dungeons DLC Release Date; Everything We Know About The Upcoming DLC Update

Mark Tuan and Jae play Minecraft

Playing Minecraft for the first time with Jae, Karl Jacobs, and Corpse Husband!

Come hang out with us! https://t.co/WgrHmfGpiR — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 2, 2021

Time to learn minecraft! LETSGOOO https://t.co/EFfU3bqnnk — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 1, 2021

THANKS FOR EVERYONE THAT STOPPED BY / HUNG OUT IN ANY OF OUR STREAMS TODAY! LOVE PLAYING W DIFFERENT ASSORTMENTS OF FRIENDS! HAVE A TON OF MORE BIG GUESTS IM PLANNING ON PLAYING MINECRAFT WITH SOON STAY TUNED :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 2, 2021

GOT7's Mark Tuan and DAY6's Jae recently managed to gain the gamers attention after they were seen Twitch streamer and YouTuber Karl Jacobs and YouTuber Corpse Husband’s live stream playing Minecraft Dungeons. The two celebrities were seen playing this game for the first time. According to Karl, the two were brought on the live stream after a month of planning with Mark. Karl also took to his Twitter account and share a post that said, “THANKS FOR EVERYONE THAT STOPPED BY / HUNG OUT IN ANY OF OUR STREAMS TODAY! LOVE PLAYING W DIFFERENT ASSORTMENTS OF FRIENDS! HAVE A TON OF MORE BIG GUESTS IM PLANNING ON PLAYING MINECRAFT WITH SOON STAY TUNED :]” Similarly, Mark Tuane also wrote, “Time to learn minecraft! LETSGOOO” on a post on Twitter that gained a lot of popularity. Here are some fan reactions to GOT7's Mark Tuan and DAY6's Jae playing Minecraft Dungeons.

loved the stream karl it was amazing to see people i listened to and watched a couple years ago play with you! i would love to see mark and jae be in some more of your streams too maybe a karaoke stream with them 👀 — angle :) (@angle_aaa) March 2, 2021

Never thought I would see a stream where Jae, Mark, Karl and Corpse play minecraft together. It was honestly so unexpected but it was fun to watch. Hope to see them soon playing again together — Ariannis⁷ ⟭⟬ ✜ (@comfyloner) March 2, 2021

the way mark always makes his game characters resemble to him irl 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cR1TlMnEq9 — allyson (@dohkyungstan) March 2, 2021

More about Minecraft

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms.

The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. In the game, the players are supposed to explore a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world that has an infinite terrain. The player may even come across some new raw materials, craft tools and items, and build structures or earthworks. In the year 2014, Microsoft managed to buy Mojang and the Minecraft intellectual property for US$2.5 billion. Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Earth are some of the latest released Minecraft games currently.

Also Read | How To Make A Firework In Minecraft? Learn Some Special Firework Recipes To Use

Also Read | How To Get Smooth Stone In Minecraft? Learn How To Craft This Valuable Resource