WoW Patch Notes February 8: Fixed Issues With Dungeons, Raids, Items And Rewards

Blizzard Entertainment has released a slew of hotfix patches for World of Warcraft in recent months. These updates have focussed primarily on addressing issues that were affecting the WoW Classic and the new WoW Shadowlands expansion. Now, the gaming studio has released new WoW hotfixes that target issues related to Classes, Dungeons and Raids, Rewards and more.

WoW patch notes

Classes

Mage Ring of Frost (Talent) will now always show its cast location visual effect.



Covenants

Fixed an issue where the first chapter of the covenant campaign could display as incomplete for characters who returned to the Kyrian and Necrolord covenants after joining a different covenant.

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria Artificer Xy'mox [With regional restarts] Glyph of Destruction damage reduced by up to 20%, depending on group size, on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties. [With regional restarts] Withering Touch damage reduced by up to 20%, depending on group size, on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties. Sun King’s Salvation [With regional restarts] Soul Infusers, Vile Occultists, Bleakwing Assassins, Pestering Fiends, and Rockbound Vanquishers’ health reduced by 10% on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

Lady Inerva Darkvein [With regional restarts] Lady Inerva Darkvein now throws fewer bottles for smaller raid sizes, scaling from 1 to 3 (was 2 to 3) on Normal difficulty, and scaling from 2 to 4 (was 3 to 4) on Heroic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Anima Web now does up to 20% less damage for raids with fewer than 30 players on Normal and Heroic difficulties. [With regional restarts] Shared Suffering now does up to 20% less damage for raids with 10 players on Normal and Heroic difficulties. [With regional restarts] Base health for Conjured Manifestations and Harnessed Specters is now lower for raids with fewer than 30 players on Normal and Heroic Raid difficulties.

Council of Blood Nadjia's Familiar Predicaments (Venthyr Soulbind) will no longer unintentionally reduce the duration of Dancing Fever.

Sludgefist [With regional restarts] Fixed an issue that caused Chain Slam damage to not scale correctly with group size on Heroic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Chain Slam damage reduced by up to 35%, depending on group size, on Heroic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Colossal Roar damage reduced by up to 20%, depending on group size, on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

Stone Legion Generals [With regional restarts] Overall damage scaling updated, with damage having been decreased by 25% for 10-player raids and increased by 10% for 30-player raids on Raid Finder and Normal difficulties. [With regional restarts] Overall damage scaling updated, with damage having been decreased by 33% for 10-player raids and increased by 17% for 30-player raids on Heroic difficulties. [With regional restarts] Stone Legion Goliath health decreased 11.1% on Mythic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Stone Legion Skirmisher health decreased 10% on Mythic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Heart Rend now targets 1 to 3 players, scaling from 10 to 30-player raid sizes, on Heroic difficulty. [With regional restarts] Seismic Upheaval now targets 4 to 10 players, scaling from 10 to 30-player raid sizes, on Normal and Heroic difficulties. [With regional restarts] Seismic Upheaval now targets 3 to 5 players, scaling from 10 to 30-player raid sizes, on Raid Finder difficulty. [With regional restarts] Wicked Laceration damage now scales with the number of players on Normal and Heroic difficulties.

Sire Denathrius [With regional restarts] Crimson Cabalist health reduced by up to 10%, depending on group size, on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties. Improved the visibility of Crescendo.

Mythic Keystone Dungeons Fixed an issue where the beneficial effect of the Prideful affix would not be applied to Priests in Spirit of Redemption form.

De Other Side [With regional restarts] Mythic Keystone timer increased to 43 minutes (was 41 minutes). Hakkar [With regional restarts] Son of Hakkar melee damage reduced by 50%. [With regional restarts] Blood Nova damage reduced by 20%.

Dealer Xy'exa [With regional restarts] Arcane Lightning damage reduced by 25%.

Spires of Ascension Ventunax [With regional restarts] Dark Stride duration decreased to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

The Necrotic Wake Nalthor the Rimebinder [With regional restarts] Champion's Boon duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Theater of Pain Xav the Unfallen [With regional restarts] Health reduced by 10%.

The Eternal Palace Blackwater Behemoth Fixed an issue where the encounter doors would not open if Blackwater Behemoth was defeated quickly. Fixed an issue where the Darkwater Jellyfish would sometimes not despawn after the encounter ends.



Items and Rewards

[With regional restarts] Increased the amount of Anima dropped by Mythic Keystone Dungeons and Raid bosses: Completing a Mythic Keystone at +7 to 9 will now award 2 Rare Anima items. Completing a Mythic Keystone at +10 and higher will now award 3 Rare Anima items. The first 8 bosses in Castle Nathria will now drop 3 Anima items. Stone Generals and Sire Denathrius will now drop 5 Anima items.

Love is in the Air items are now more appropriately item levelled.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Empyreal Ordnance buff missiles to fail to return if the player moved outside the initial 40-yard range. The missile buff should now return to the player up to 100 yards away.

Player versus Player

[With regional restarts] Fixed an issue where sometimes an Azerite node could spawn on top of an existing Azerite node in the Seething Shore battleground.

[With regional restarts] Reduced the time it takes to gather an Azerite node to 6 seconds (was 7 seconds).

Death Knight Unholy [With regional restarts] Necrotic Strike now absorbs up to 6% of the target’s health (was 4%). [With regional restarts] Virulent Plague and Virulent Eruption are no longer reduced by 10% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Hunter Marksmanship [With regional restarts] Careful Aim now deals 35% bonus damage when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 20%).

Beast Mastery [With regional restarts] Bestial Wrath’s effectiveness is no longer reduced by 20% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Mage [With regional restarts] Dampened Magic (PvP Talent) reduces magical damage over time effects by 10% (was 20%).

Frost [With regional restarts] Glacial Spike (Talent) is no longer reduced by 20% when engaged in combat with enemy players. [With regional restarts] Ray of Frost (Talent) is no longer reduced by 15% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Fire [With regional restarts] Pyrokinesis (PvP Talent) reduces Combustion’s cooldown by 3 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Monk Mistweaver [With regional restarts] Chrysalis (PvP Talent) reduces Life Cocoon’s cooldown by 40 seconds (was 25 seconds).

[With regional restarts] Mana regeneration increased by 20% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Paladin Holy [With regional restarts] Damage transferred through Ultimate Sacrifice (PvP Talent) is no longer affected by Blessing of Sacrifice’s Rank 2 upgrade. [With regional restarts] Mana regeneration is decreased by 30% when engaged in combat with enemy players.



WoW Classic

Lunar Festival quests that were completed last year can once again be completed after revisiting Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

Image credits: World of Warcraft website