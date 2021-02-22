MaximilianMus Controversy; Streamer Slammed By Twitter After Being Exposed As A Bully

The world of online gaming and streamers is fraught with controversies, racism and allegations against one another. MaximilianMus is a Youtube streamer who has landed himself in considerable trouble with the internet and the Reddit community. Read on to know more about the MaximilianMus controversy.

MaximilianMus Poop Controversy -

A major controversy centred around MaximilianMus arose when some people online found out he bullied a content creator to eat his own excreta. As you can see in the above Reddit thread, MaximilianMus makes guy eat poop on his discord server. It's a disgusting interaction, and many people have reported MaximilianMus over this issue, and he reportedly gets banned on Discord and Youtube. However, MaximilianMus and his followers jump through the loopholes by creating new private Discord servers so they cannot be traced.

MaximilianMus Controversy

Anyone who follows streamers online knows that online streaming is a world of hurt, with toxic trollers and abusers regularly targeting streamers to hurt them and their reputation. Usually, this is done by a group of people who are offended by certain streamers views or opinions. The Twitch streamer and YouTuber WEEST recently opened up about how MaximilianMus urged his followers to harass and humiliate WEEST on his stream.

I'm sorry to anyone that's been affected by this.



RT to spread awareness about this scumbag. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rOW7Jn1iPG — weebst (@weesterner) September 11, 2019

MaximilianMus is a YouTube streamer who regularly asks his audience to go after popular streamers and harass and bully them online. He tells his fans to join other streamers channels as fans and bully streamers with racial, homophobic and trans slurs to harass them off the platform or get them banned from Twitch/Youtube. He did the same with the streamer WEEST. He urged his fans to go on WEEST's channel and harass him there by pretending to be his fans and uttering slurs at him.

WEEST explained on his Twitter in a series of Tweets to clear his name in the whole controversy and exposed MaximilianMus and his community of toxic fans. He explained that he was targeted by MaximilianMus and his fans so could get him banned from the platform. He claimed if he got banned as a streamer on Twitch he would lose his main source of income and his reputation would be ruined, so no other streaming platform would accept him. His tweets also revealed that some other famous streamers that MaximilianMus and his fans targeted were BluesDank, Alinity and a few of WEEST's friends among others. MaximilianMus was condemned by thousands of people on Twitter and many streamers came in defence of WEEST. WEEST's tweet exposing MaximilianMus got over 20,000 likes.

