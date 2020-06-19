Mobile Legends Heroes Tier List: Most Competitive Characters From Each Class

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a popular mobile multiplayer online game which is played by millions around the world. However, if you’re just starting out in the battle arena, you might be overwhelmed by the different types of heroes available in the game. And while there are only a handful of heroes free, you can unlock the majority of them later in the game with the help of battle points. Typically, certain heroes are stronger and far more impactful than others, so it's important that you wisely spend your hard-earned coins. But have no fear; this guide will help you select the most competitive Mobile Legends characters from each class and show you the path to the top.

Tier list criteria for Mobile Legends Heroes

S+: Heroes in this tier are considered God-like heroes who are very powerful and significantly difficult to counter.

S: These are strong heroes who excel at what they. They tend to perform well in almost any game type.

A+: These heroes are a very strong choice. They are not as powerful as S tier heroes, but they perform well in most of the games.

A: These are viable heroes who can perform really well, however, their impact is often lower than those in the higher tiers.

B: Heroes in this tier have a much lower impact than those in the top tiers, however, they can be used as a specific counter or niche for a given team.

C: Heroes in C tier do not perform well in the current meta.

The Mobile Legends can be further divided into six classes – Tank, Fighter, Assassin, Mage, Marksman, and Support.

Tanks are shields with high health points (HP) and high defense. Fighters are team brawlers with the perfect balance between defense, damage, and HP. Assassins are regarded as ninjas with high damage and low HP. Mages can deal long-range damages with strong abilities. They have high mana and low defense, Marksmen are the hero killers of the team with high damage, but it comes at the cost of low mobility and defense Support heroes are considered the backbone of any team that possesses high mana and low defense.

Mobile Legends Heroes tier list

Tier Marksman Mage Assassin Fighter Tank Support S+ Karrie Luo Yi Natalia Freya Atlas Carmillia Granger Pharsa Hanzo Badang Khufra - S Bruno Esmeralda Helcurt Silvanna Hylos Diggie Kimmy Lylia Gusion Chou Lolota Kaja - Valir Ling Xborg Grock Estes - Aurora Lancelot Masha - - - Zhask - - - - A+ Lesly Lunox Hayabusa Minsitthar Uranus Angela Wanwan Hang'e Selena Martis Tigreal Nana Irithel Gord Fanny Leomord Franco - - Kagura - Dyroth - - - Cecilion - Argus - - A Moskov Harley - Jawhead Akai Faramis Claude Kadita - Guinivere Johnson - Hanabi Odette - Thamuz Belerick - Popol & Kupa Harith - Aldous Baxia - - - - Terizla - - - - - Ruby - - B Miya Alice Karina Lapu-Lapu Hilda - Roger Eudora - Alucard Minotaur - Layla - - Sun - - Clint - - - - - C Yi-Sun Shin Vale Saber Zilong Balmond Rafaela

Image credits: Google Play Store