Mobile Legends Heroes Tier List: Most Competitive Characters From Each Class

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a popular mobile multiplayer online game which is played by millions around the world. However, if you’re just starting out in the battle arena, you might be overwhelmed by the different types of heroes available in the game. And while there are only a handful of heroes free, you can unlock the majority of them later in the game with the help of battle points. Typically, certain heroes are stronger and far more impactful than others, so it's important that you wisely spend your hard-earned coins. But have no fear; this guide will help you select the most competitive Mobile Legends characters from each class and show you the path to the top.
The Mobile Legends can be further divided into six classes – Tank, Fighter, Assassin, Mage, Marksman, and Support.
|
Tier
|
Marksman
|Mage
|Assassin
|
Fighter
|
Tank
|
Support
|
S+
|
Karrie
|Luo Yi
|Natalia
|Freya
|Atlas
|
Carmillia
|
Granger
|Pharsa
|Hanzo
|Badang
|Khufra
|-
|S
|
Bruno
|Esmeralda
|Helcurt
|Silvanna
|Hylos
|Diggie
|
Kimmy
|Lylia
|Gusion
|Chou
|Lolota
|Kaja
|-
|Valir
|Ling
|Xborg
|Grock
|
Estes
|-
|
Aurora
|Lancelot
|Masha
|-
|-
|-
|
Zhask
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A+
|
Lesly
|Lunox
|Hayabusa
|Minsitthar
|Uranus
|
Angela
|
Wanwan
|Hang'e
|Selena
|Martis
|Tigreal
|
Nana
|
Irithel
|Gord
|Fanny
|Leomord
|Franco
|-
|-
|
Kagura
|-
|Dyroth
|-
|-
|-
|
Cecilion
|-
|Argus
|-
|-
|A
|
Moskov
|
Harley
|-
|
Jawhead
|Akai
|
Faramis
|
Claude
|Kadita
|-
|Guinivere
|Johnson
|-
|
Hanabi
|Odette
|-
|Thamuz
|Belerick
|-
|
Popol & Kupa
|Harith
|-
|Aldous
|Baxia
|-
|-
|-
|
-
|Terizla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
-
|Ruby
|-
|-
|B
|Miya
|
Alice
|Karina
|
Lapu-Lapu
|Hilda
|-
|Roger
|
Eudora
|-
|Alucard
|Minotaur
|-
|
Layla
|-
|-
|Sun
|-
|-
|
Clint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C
|
Yi-Sun Shin
|Vale
|Saber
|
Zilong
|Balmond
|
Rafaela
Image credits: Google Play Store