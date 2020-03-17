Mobile Legends Quiz Questions And Answers To Earn Epic Skins

Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online game that is developed and published by Shanghai Moonton Technology. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices and is insanely popular in Southeast Asia.
Mobile Legends is a 5 on 5 multiplayer battle arena (MOBA) game. The goal of players is to reach the enemy's base and destroy it while defending their own base. Five members are randomly selected to form a team from players across the world that go up against another team of five.
The game has recently introduced a new quiz event to earn Epic skins worth almost $900 diamonds. So, let us take a look at all the questions you will be asked, with their respective answers
Question: Where did Atlas go with Aurora Heart?
Answer: The Abyss
Question: What is the maximum number of emblems in the game?
Answer: 16
Question: How many heroes are there in Mobile Legends?
Answer: 85
Question: What do people call Franco?
Answer: The Frozen Warrior
Question: What does Franco hate the most?
Answer: Swimming
Question: Who saved Franco from drowning?
Answer: Freya
Question: Which place is the nearest to Northern Vale?
Answer: The Magic Academy
Question: What do you call the waters near the Northern Vale?
Answer: The Frozen Sea
Question: Who is Bane's most loyal person
Answer: Zygmunt
Question: What are the creatures that are not commonly spotted in Northern Vale?
Answer: Dragon Lizard
Question: What does Atlas plan to do with Aurora Heart?
Answer: To remove the curse command on the Abyss
Question: According to the Atlas Legend, who had caged Atlas and allies in the Abyss?
Answer: The Ancient beings
Question: According to Franco Legend, why was he looked down upon by the people?
Answer: He is short
