Mobile Legends Quiz Questions And Answers To Earn Epic Skins

Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online game that is developed and published by Shanghai Moonton Technology. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices and is insanely popular in Southeast Asia.

What is Mobile Legends?

Mobile Legends is a 5 on 5 multiplayer battle arena (MOBA) game. The goal of players is to reach the enemy's base and destroy it while defending their own base. Five members are randomly selected to form a team from players across the world that go up against another team of five.

Also Read | Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?

Mobile Legends Quiz

The game has recently introduced a new quiz event to earn Epic skins worth almost $900 diamonds. So, let us take a look at all the questions you will be asked, with their respective answers

Question: Where did Atlas go with Aurora Heart?

The Abyss The Hell Cadia Riverland The World's End

Answer: The Abyss

Question: What is the maximum number of emblems in the game?

15 10 18 16

Answer: 16

Question: How many heroes are there in Mobile Legends?

75 85 50 82

Answer: 85

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

Question: What do people call Franco?

The King of Northern Pirates The Frozen Warrior The Northern Valiant The Frozen Weirdo

Answer: The Frozen Warrior

Question: What does Franco hate the most?

Jumping Fighting Dancing Swimming

Answer: Swimming

Question: Who saved Franco from drowning?

Freya Bane Aurora Hilda

Answer: Freya

Question: Which place is the nearest to Northern Vale?

Cadia Riverland The World's End The Magic Academy The Hell

Answer: The Magic Academy

Also Read | MidasBuy India: What Is MidasBuy & How PUBG Players Can Get The Cheapest UCs Here?

Question: What do you call the waters near the Northern Vale?

The Frozen Sea The Frozen Waters The Cold Sea The Frozen Island

Answer: The Frozen Sea

Question: Who is Bane's most loyal person

Moskov Hanzo Zygmunt Lancelot

Answer: Zygmunt

Question: What are the creatures that are not commonly spotted in Northern Vale?

Dragon Lizard Red Buffs Rockursa The Elite Creeps

Answer: Dragon Lizard

Question: What does Atlas plan to do with Aurora Heart?

To remove the curse command on the Abyss

To increase his power

To keep it safe

To throw it away

Answer: To remove the curse command on the Abyss

Question: According to the Atlas Legend, who had caged Atlas and allies in the Abyss?

The Fiend The Sanctuary Lord The Ancient beings Lithowanderer

Answer: The Ancient beings

Question: According to Franco Legend, why was he looked down upon by the people?

He is short He is tall He is inexperienced He lacks intelligence

Answer: He is short

Also Read | GTA 5 Requirements: Here Are The Minimum & Recommended System Requirements; Read

Image credits: Mobile Legends