Mortal Shell Release Date And Beta Review: Is The Dark Souls Inspired Game Any Good?

Mortal Shell is the latest addition from Cold Symmetry and Playstack which has caught attention amid many players for being similar to the Dark Souls saga games. The Souls-like action game has been designed to chastise its players with deliberately challenging combat battles. Players have been anticipating the release of the full game but the developers have now provided a beta version of the game across all platforms which takes an hour to complete for skilled players.

Whereas, players with average skills will require much more time to complete the beta game, as warned by Cold Symmetry and publisher Playstack. The beta version has now been made public and the full game is expected to debut somewhere around September 2020.

Mortal Shell beta version

Image courtesy - Mortal Shell official website

The beta version of Mortal Shell is spoiler-free and provides access to only a small portion of the Fallgrim area in order to stop players from getting far off-track from the primary objective of the game. There is an inclusion of deliberate and brutal battles that keep the players busy. The game is meant to be tough for the players thus they need to prepare a certain strategy that will serve the best for their combat situation. Players are also given a 'harden' ability option mid-fight in order to not take any major damage. The beta version has been released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One as of now respectively.

Mortal Shell has evidently been inspired by Dark Souls' action-RPG which attracted attention earlier this year when the stunning visual design of the game was revealed. The excitement only got hyped furthermore when the gameplay trailer for Mortal Shell was released. The game focusses on all kinds of dark fantasy terrors couples with horror elements. The game description reads that the player's path will be guarded by adversaries who are devoted to inscrutable gods.

Mortal Shell is intended to be a denser and challenging experience for players. The beta version of the game allows players to possess two Mortal Shells named Harros and Tiel. These characters have been provided in order to make players understand their avatars in combat.