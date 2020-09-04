NBA 2K21 Badge Glitch: How To Max Out The Player Attributes In The Latest NBA Game?

NBA 2K21 has been creating much anticipation amongst the basketball community lately. The game is supposed to be released on September 4, 2020, and the players can’t seem to be patient for its release. After playing the game, players have been asking about the Badge glitch that was found when 2K20 went live. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 badge glitch.

NBA 2K21 Badge glitch

The career mode certainly has been one of the most attractive points about NBA 2K21. But the players have figured out how to do the badge glitch, which gives them a badge boost in their My Career game mode. This is not a new thing as mostly every 2K game does have a number of such glitches in it.

The players often rely on such techniques to improve their XP and complete the badges. This also helps by increasing the attributes of the player and even their badge attributes. A number of players online have also managed to figure out how to max up their badges in just a day of being released. Well here are the steps to do the badge glitch in NBA 2K21.

Play the first My Career Highschool match

Do not complete the game

Quit the game after getting the attributes but do not let it get completed

Close the entire application and Re-start the same game

Start the game again

Play the highschool game again

This will help by increasing the badge attribute and your player’s XP

More about NBA 2K21

The makers have confirmed 00:00 BST to be the release time for NBA 2K21. Microsoft Store is also selling the game on their servers and has confirmed 04:00 UTC to be applied for the release of NBA 2K21. This converts to 00:00 ET on the 4th and 21:00 PT on September 3rd. Thus every console and country might have a different release time. Talking about the PS4 and Steam release of the game, the game will be available to play on 07:00 BST. The players might just need to be a bit patient as NBA 2K21 gets released online. Apart from the release date, the players have been asking about the upgrade to the next-gen consoles. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 is being released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". Along with the release date, the makers had also revealed the price for NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 is available at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

