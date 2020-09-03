NBA 2K21 Early Access: When Can We Start Playing NBA 2K21?

NBA 2K21 has been creating much anticipation amongst the basketball community lately. The players have been waiting to experience the gameplay and have been asking about the early access date. As fans all know, the release of the game was delayed which might have affected the game’s early access. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 early access and release date.

Also Read | A Look At Every Kobe Bryant NBA 2K Avatar Over The Span Of 20 Years

Also Read | PS Plus Free Games July 2020: NBA 2K20, Rise Of Tomb Raider And Erica

NBA 2K21 Early access

The makers of NBA 2K21 have been updating their fans about the game through their social media lately. They recently tweeted that the NBA 2K21 early access is live on Xbox One and PS4. The game went live on the servers on September 4 and only the players who had pre-ordered NBA 2K21 have access to the game. They wrote, “It’s almost #2KDay Pre-load is LIVE on PS4 and Xbox One. Make sure you’re ready and download + install NBA 2K21 right now”. A number of fans have been asking about where to download the game. NBA 2K21 can be directly downloaded from the PS Store and the Microsoft Store after ordering the pre-order of the game. This is because NBA 2k21 has still not be released officially. Read more to know when NBA 2K21 is going to release.

It’s almost #2KDay Pre-load is LIVE on PS4 and Xbox One



Make sure you’re ready and download + install NBA 2K21 right now 🎮 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 2, 2020

Also Read | NBA 2K League Schedule Week 10, Day 1 Results, Standings And Live Streaming Details

NBA 2K21 Release date

NBA 2K21 will be released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers had also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. NBA 2K21 is available at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

2K21 Covers 🐍⌚️👀 Just 3 more days til #2KDay pic.twitter.com/vrpnoZppKd — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 1, 2020

Before the release date, the makers had already revealed two cover athletes who have gained a lot of popularity amongst the NBA gamers. Damian Lillard from Portland Trail Blazers' was announced as the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 and on the other hand, Pelicans' Zion Williamson from New Orleans is finalized to be on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. The makers have also released a trailer for the game which has gained a lot of attention on various social media sites.

Also Read | How To Get Tattoos In 2k20? Learn To Get And Remove Tattoos In NBA 2k20 Here

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Demo Released With 4 NBA Teams, MyPlayer Mode And Innovative Gameplay