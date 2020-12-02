How To Get Hot Zones In NBA 2k21? Get Your Shooting Better In NBA 2K21 With This Guide

NBA 2K21 has been in the stores for quite some time now. It is the most recent portion by 2K to their NBA Franchise. Players will get to be a real hotshot in NBA 2K21. It offers the player the chance to play as one of their number one NBA groups right now or get in the shoes of the exemplary NBA Legends. There are additionally many game modes the players can partake in. For example, Career mode, Black Top, and so forth. The game is all about timing and precision and the players are asking -- How to get hot zones in NBA 2K21?

How to get hot zones in NBA 2K21?

In NBA 2K21 Shooting can be a particularly difficult task. This time around 2K has changed the way players shoot in NBA 2K21. Now the timing and power of the shot are two crucial elements while performing a shot. This new change has made it cumbersome for the players to progress in-game.

Fortunately, there is a way players can increase the chances of converting shots in the game. Hot Zones in NBA 2K21 are the perfect way to boost the player’s shooting percentage. These are zones that the player performs better in and also provides an added advantage to the player’s shooting stats.

Figuring out the hot zones and cold zones for the player can really help to boost the player’s shooting stats in the game. Here are the ways players can figure out their hot zones in NBA 2K21:

The first way is for the player to head over to the practice mode. Players need to head to 2KU and then Play Now and then choose the freestyle mode. Here the players can really understand the strengths and weaknesses of their character and work on improving them. The hot zones for the player will be highlighted by a red color and the cold zones will be highlighted by blue color.

The second way to figure out a player’s hot zones is to enter that specific player’s bio. Players need to head to the roster tab and then select the player they want to know the hot zones for. Here they will have to press RT or R2 until they are on the last page of the player where the hot zones and cold zones for that specific player will be highlighted in red and blue.

The third way to understand a player’s hot zones is to head over to Myteam. Here the players can view the stats of their players too and with the help of LT/RT or L2/R2 players can go over to the Shot charts section. Here they can understand the hot zones and cold zones too.

