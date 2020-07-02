NBA 2K21 Pre Order Begins: Price, Release Date And Cover Athletes For The New Addition

All the NBA gaming fans have been excited for the release of the next generation of NBA 2k series. The makers have announced that the pre-order of the game starts on July 2, 2020. They have also shared a tweet on their official account. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 pre-order, price, and release date.

NBA 2k21 Pre-order starts on June 2nd

The makers have promised their fans that they will release the launch date of NBA 2k21 on June 2nd. Along with the release date, the makers will also reveal the final cover athlete for NBA 2k21. They have already revealed two cover athletes, which has gained a lot of popularity amongst the NBA gamers. Damian Lillard from Portland Trail Blazers is announced as the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 and on the other hand, Pelicans' Zion Williamson from New Orleans is finalized to be on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2k21. Along with the release date, the fans will also get to know the athlete as the main cover for NBA 2k21 The makers have also released a trailer for the game which has gained a lot of attention on various social media sites.

Damian Lillard has shared a post on his twitter about being the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2k21. He shared a small video of all his interviews about the game and captioned it with, “Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime Video game” . Zion Williamson also shared a tweet about being on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2k21. He shared the trailer of the game and captioned it with, “The Next Generation is here. Hyped to be on the cover of #NBA2K21 Next Gen @NBA2K”.

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21



The future is here 💪 @ZionWilliamson is our Cover Athlete for Next Gen #NBA2K21



More about NBA 2k21

NBA 2K21 is an upcoming basketball simulation video game that has been getting a lot of attention recently. The game has been developed by Visual Concepts and is being published by 2K Sports. The game is based on the National Basketball Association and it will be the 22nd addition to the NBA gaming franchise. The trailer of the game was revealed on Sony’s PS5 launch and since has gained a lot of popularity. It will be available for gaming consoles including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and also Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia.

