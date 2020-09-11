Ninja Back On Twitch; Makes It Back Home With A Multiyear Contract

Tyler 'Ninja' Belvins is back to twitch, his home ground, and will stay exclusive to that platform. Ninja has inked out a multiyear deal with the streaming platform and plans to take his future endeavors to Twitch exclusively. Read on:

Ninja's Twitch Contract

Ninja, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, said that he is excited to be back to streaming fulltime and connecting with his loyal fanbase. He said that he took his own time to decide which platform was best for him. He mentioned that Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understands his career goals. Going ahead, he said that he wants to make sure to elevate and bring more presence to underrepresented creators. He said he is looking forward to working with Twitch and showing how the gaming community can make a meaningful impact.

Ninja's Past Deals

Ninja started his career in streaming video games almost 10 years ago and it all started from Twitch. In 2019, he decided to make a move to Microsoft's streaming platform Mixer, which sparked a race between all the streaming platforms to get the iconic streamers to their platforms. Mixer couldn't survive the competition and got shut down in July.

Ninja has a vast following, with 15M followers on twitch and 24M subscribers on YouTube. His contract with Adidas really pushed him ahead. He is also the only player to receive his own skin in Fortnite, the game he is most famous for streaming. He is due to get his own skin in Fall Guys too.

Twitch's comments on Ninja returning to the platform

Michael Aragon, Senior Vice President of Content at Twitch, stated in a press release that they are thrilled to see Ninja returning to Twitch. He mentioned Tyler being an iconic force in the gaming community and how amazing it is to see the impact that Ninja has made on the industry and broader culture. He said that the game and the people who love it will be recognised by a broad mainstream audience in part because of Ninja.

Promo image source: Ninja Twitter handle