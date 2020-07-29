What Happened To Fedmyster? What Did He Do To Yvonne & Pokimane?

Fedmyster has been removed from the Offline TV house and the news has been confirmed. Fans and followers of Fed have been trying to know more about the incident. Fedmyster, who is known for his IRL streams, was reportedly removed from the house on allegations of harassment by his housemates and colleagues.

What happened to Fedmyster?

Fedmyster who is a well-known name as YouTube personality and also in the gaming universe for his Twitch streams. With many followers and fans, he had a good gaming career until the latest announcement about the removal of the Fedmyster from the Offline TV house went viral on the internet. The streamer is removed from the house due to several complaints against him for unwanted touching and sexual harassment.

What did Fedmyster do?

Offline TV removed Federico Michael Gaytan aka Fedmyster saying that they "strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe". In the same Tweet, Offline TV also mentioned that they "wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share their story". Read their statement here.

We strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe. With that in mind, Fed has been removed from Offline TV. He will also no longer be living with us. We wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share their story. https://t.co/heh8ya3A9l — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) June 28, 2020

Yvonne has recently shared her experience with her Twitter followers, writing "my truth". She has explained everything that has happened with her. She revealed that Fedmyster had been coming into her room and touching her in inappropriate ways. After confronting him several times, he would claim that he did not remember what had happened the night before. Yvonne further added in her note by saying "One night the girls were hanging out together, and when the topic of Fed came up, we realized we all had our stories about him. Whether it was him lying about certain situations to be in his favor, or lying to us about girls leading him on when he was the one who got rejected or manipulating us to have certain ideas of people/situations. Poki especially suffered a lot from this, and I’ll let her explain if she chooses to do so".

Gaytan accepted his shortcoming on his official Fedmyster Twitter account where he said that "I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships, issues with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen". In another Tweet, he mentioned that: "In light of recent events, this pained me greatly as it was not and has never been my intention to hurt those closest to me. I fully understand the importance of having their voices heard, and I believe I should take a step back, give them space and listen to their story".

I want to start off this statement by apologizing for my absence the past few days. Earlier this week, some of my friends sat me down and expressed that I had on several occasions made them feel uncomfortable or uneasy. — FED (@Fedmyster) June 28, 2020

In light of recent events, this pained me greatly as it was not and has never been my intention to hurt those closest to me. I fully understand the importance of having their voices heard, and I believe I should take a step back, give them space and listen to their story. — FED (@Fedmyster) June 28, 2020

I’ve made it a point this year to be better, and as I often mention I’m trying to take more responsibility in my life. I owe it to both my friends and everyone who supports me to own up to my actions, and that starts by listening to those I’ve hurt. — FED (@Fedmyster) June 28, 2020

I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships, issues with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen.



Their stories:https://t.co/OsHCocsYDm — FED (@Fedmyster) June 28, 2020

