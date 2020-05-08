Orc Names In Elder Scrolls V: Unique Orc Names For Your Fantasy World

Quick links:
The Orsimer, also called Pariah Folk or Orc, are the native people of the Wrothgarian and Dragontail Mountains. These are said to be barbarian by most of the other races on Nirn and can be quite fearsome when they use their rage. They are best known for their unshakable courage during wars and their unflinching endurance of hardships. Orcs also make some of the best heavily armoured warriors in Elder Scrolls.
So if you are a fan or Orc and are looking for some unique names to assign to your character, we have compiled a list of some of the coolest male and female ORC names for you to try out.
Orc names don’t have any surnames; however, they can use epithets such as The Knee Smasher, The Behemoth and the likes. So let’s check out some cool male Orc names with epithets to help describe your character's attributes and qualities. These apithets can also be used for female names. Take a look:
Image credits: ShoddyCast | YouTube