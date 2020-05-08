Last Updated:

Orc Names In Elder Scrolls V: Unique Orc Names For Your Fantasy World

An orc is a fictional humanoid creature in Elder Scrolls V. Today, we take a look at some of the coolest Orc names you can use for your character.

The Orsimer, also called Pariah Folk or Orc, are the native people of the Wrothgarian and Dragontail Mountains. These are said to be barbarian by most of the other races on Nirn and can be quite fearsome when they use their rage. They are best known for their unshakable courage during wars and their unflinching endurance of hardships. Orcs also make some of the best heavily armoured warriors in Elder Scrolls.

So if you are a fan or Orc and are looking for some unique names to assign to your character, we have compiled a list of some of the coolest male and female ORC names for you to try out.

Male Orc names

  • Chakub
  • Duffthug
  • Sugbu
  • Gollik
  • Zogstuf
  • Yambul
  • Rok
  • Grimfang
  • Zalthu
  • Rokblorggor
  • Wortsnaga
  • Bagul
  • Snaglak
  • Naznob
  • Noogugh
  • Orknack
  • Mekuz
  • Varbu
  • Throdrok
  • Wazgut
  • Podagog
  • Heddrak
  • Ratnob
  • Cukgilug
  • Ongne
  • Murbol
  • Rotstuf
  • Bashuk
  • Thokgrim
  • Badsnik
  • Ulumpha
  • Zugug
  • Mekskab
  • Raghat
  • Durrot
  • Ronkros
  • Brokil
  • Dakagob
  • Pargu
  • Skargob
  • Mekbag
  • Hibub
  • Ugskab
  • Jughog
  • Sniknob
  • Nurghed
  • Grotshak
  • Snikgrub
  • Dakagrot
  • Snikgut
  • Ditgurat
  • Skabgrim
  • Kurdan
  • Zogwort
  • Homraz
  • Grotwort
  • Rotgob
  • Sharn
  • Mekbad
  • Murob
  • Grumgor
  • Nubgrot
  • Oghash
  • Dakagrod
  • Gobnob
  • Morgut
  • Wortrot
  • Snagagor
  • Shagdub
  • Nargog
  • Narstuf
  • Duffrunt
  • Rotgrim
  • Snak
  • Skarbad
  • Urgran
  • Gobbog
  • Dregbad
  • Urtydreg
  • Waagob
  • Sahgigoth
  • Zoggog
  • Badbog
  • Matuk
  • Elaran
  • Erlarunt
  • Herbalar
  • Usskaar
  • Horith
  • Erlathan
  • Neldor
  • Usunaar
  • Gael
  • Virjeon
  • Conall
  • Nesterin
  • Agis
  • Sudryl
  • Rodagog
  • Celeborn
  • Ertguth
  • Elanjar
  • Filvendor
  • Sharn
  • Aeson
  • Dalyor
  • Elbereth
  • Orbul
  • Neldbad
  • Shufharz
  • Dalkaar
  • Hornog
  • Snaabog
  • Rabiz
  • Filvnog
  • Aesbad
  • Wortgob
  • Nafflug
  • Ogsog
  • Nazzod
  • Nobstuf
  • Nazlug
  • Eichelberbog
  • Skabthug
  • Mugdul

Half Orc names

  • Horvin
  • Gnelroth
  • Kaal
  • Gridis
  • Mikom
  • Ugrull
  • Kragrau
  • Ganvuk
  • Thengrak
  • Bangut
  • Sevaydru
  • Rayboba
  • Sith
  • Kuvox
  • Thada
  • Hondrush
  • Viturd
  • Hom
  • Shobi
  • Durvo
  • Geth
  • Huotosh

Female Orc names

  • Naz
  • Maui
  • Mursha
  • Naffurty
  • Nobfang
  • Duzharac
  • Buzum
  • Zoguz
  • Mekslag
  • Glugka
  • Bugsel
  • Nazgul
  • Nubshak
  • Mag
  • Nazsnaga
  • Nubbog
  • Magnob
  • Morskab
  • Gobgul
  • Skarsnaga
  • Grumshak
  • Skarsnaga
  • Mekbag
  • Nazarg
  • Uzshak
  • Naruz
  • Skarstuf
  • Brubwort
  • Brubsnaga

Orc names in Dungeons

Orc names don’t have any surnames; however, they can use epithets such as The Knee Smasher, The Behemoth and the likes. So let’s check out some cool male Orc names with epithets to help describe your character's attributes and qualities. These apithets can also be used for female names. Take a look:

  • Nar Toe Spear
  • Zhor The Ruthless
  • Gun Chin Shatterer
  • Mobrukk Pride Bruiser
  • Rall Giant Trasher
  • Umak The Putrid
  • Brar Storm Killer
  • Dhog Poison Marauder
  • Brugvun Brass Hammer
  • Gruddakk Nose Gouger
  • Dakk Storm Slicer
  • Dudral Teeth Strangler
  • Jortukk Flesh Strangler
  • Ludzug The Grave
  • Brutran Brain Scalper
  • Dhonzokk Heel Cutter
  • Zhutag Nose Smasher
  • Lall Venom Queller
  • Ghun The Fearless
  • Rhug Beast Butcher
  • Rhuk The Smug
  • Shogzad The Wrathful
  • Rhuam Death Cutter
  • Bellul The Vivid
  • Anzad Iron Squasher
  • Bhivgon Rib Flayer
  • Gordor Gnome Spear
  • Ovie The Crazy
  • Rhivnuf The Violent
  • Zharzuk Fiend Cracker
  • Ilvo The Prime
  • Movo The Crooked
  • Rhug The Infernal
  • Buk The Disfigured
  • Zhukk Slave Wrecker
  • Dhug The Putrid
  • Zok The Fierce
  • Lar The Cold
  • Shukk Elf Squasher
  • Lanzan The Enormous
  • Bhonzull Smoke Cruncher
  • Rharlor The Outlandish
  • Rhardon Scale Cleaver
  • Orzag The Wild
  • Zhobrok Blood Quasher
  • Bhurlur Spite Mutilator
  • Urlok Doom Sword
  • Drudall Steel Mutilator
  • Dheng Eye Gouger
  • Beef Iron Mutilator
  • Ghugvug Throat Splitter
  • Nuz The Ugly
  • Nev The Volatile
  • Onoll The Fierce
  • Ova Brain Masher
  • Kongiz Vein Slicer
  • Dukzar Death Scalper
  • Aovno The Broad
  • Guthao The Colossal
  • Kegvo The Barbarian
  • Brug Pest Razer
  • Angok Dream Cleaver
  • Gub Feet Reaper
  • Rob Ghost Crusher
  • Shak The Barbarian
  • Guk Ash Pummel
  • Ghakk Thunder Strangler
  • Aggukk The Brutal
  • Jatur The Maniac
  • Drugvakk The Colossal
  • Zartakk Ankle Masher
  • Ganall The Ugly
  • Guhzan The Infernal

Image credits: ShoddyCast | YouTube

