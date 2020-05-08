Orc Names In Elder Scrolls V: Unique Orc Names For Your Fantasy World

The Orsimer, also called Pariah Folk or Orc, are the native people of the Wrothgarian and Dragontail Mountains. These are said to be barbarian by most of the other races on Nirn and can be quite fearsome when they use their rage. They are best known for their unshakable courage during wars and their unflinching endurance of hardships. Orcs also make some of the best heavily armoured warriors in Elder Scrolls.

So if you are a fan or Orc and are looking for some unique names to assign to your character, we have compiled a list of some of the coolest male and female ORC names for you to try out.

Male Orc names

Chakub

Duffthug

Sugbu

Gollik

Zogstuf

Yambul

Rok

Grimfang

Zalthu

Rokblorggor

Wortsnaga

Bagul

Snaglak

Naznob

Noogugh

Orknack

Mekuz

Varbu

Throdrok

Wazgut

Podagog

Heddrak

Ratnob

Cukgilug

Ongne

Murbol

Rotstuf

Bashuk

Thokgrim

Badsnik

Ulumpha

Zugug

Mekskab

Raghat

Durrot

Ronkros

Brokil

Dakagob

Pargu

Skargob

Mekbag

Hibub

Ugskab

Jughog

Sniknob

Nurghed

Grotshak

Snikgrub

Dakagrot

Snikgut

Ditgurat

Skabgrim

Kurdan

Zogwort

Homraz

Grotwort

Rotgob

Sharn

Mekbad

Murob

Grumgor

Nubgrot

Oghash

Dakagrod

Gobnob

Morgut

Wortrot

Snagagor

Shagdub

Nargog

Narstuf

Duffrunt

Rotgrim

Snak

Skarbad

Urgran

Gobbog

Dregbad

Urtydreg

Waagob

Sahgigoth

Zoggog

Badbog

Matuk

Elaran

Erlarunt

Herbalar

Usskaar

Horith

Erlathan

Neldor

Usunaar

Gael

Virjeon

Conall

Nesterin

Agis

Sudryl

Rodagog

Celeborn

Ertguth

Elanjar

Filvendor

Sharn

Aeson

Dalyor

Elbereth

Orbul

Neldbad

Shufharz

Dalkaar

Hornog

Snaabog

Rabiz

Filvnog

Aesbad

Wortgob

Nafflug

Ogsog

Nazzod

Nobstuf

Nazlug

Eichelberbog

Skabthug

Mugdul

Half Orc names

Horvin

Gnelroth

Kaal

Gridis

Mikom

Ugrull

Kragrau

Ganvuk

Thengrak

Bangut

Sevaydru

Rayboba

Sith

Kuvox

Thada

Hondrush

Viturd

Hom

Shobi

Durvo

Geth

Huotosh

Female Orc names

Naz

Maui

Mursha

Naffurty

Nobfang

Duzharac

Buzum

Zoguz

Mekslag

Glugka

Bugsel

Nazgul

Nubshak

Mag

Nazsnaga

Nubbog

Magnob

Morskab

Gobgul

Skarsnaga

Grumshak

Mekbag

Nazarg

Uzshak

Naruz

Skarstuf

Brubwort

Brubsnaga

Orc names in Dungeons

Orc names don’t have any surnames; however, they can use epithets such as The Knee Smasher, The Behemoth and the likes. So let’s check out some cool male Orc names with epithets to help describe your character's attributes and qualities. These apithets can also be used for female names. Take a look:

Nar Toe Spear

Zhor The Ruthless

Gun Chin Shatterer

Mobrukk Pride Bruiser

Rall Giant Trasher

Umak The Putrid

Brar Storm Killer

Dhog Poison Marauder

Brugvun Brass Hammer

Gruddakk Nose Gouger

Dakk Storm Slicer

Dudral Teeth Strangler

Jortukk Flesh Strangler

Ludzug The Grave

Brutran Brain Scalper

Dhonzokk Heel Cutter

Zhutag Nose Smasher

Lall Venom Queller

Ghun The Fearless

Rhug Beast Butcher

Rhuk The Smug

Shogzad The Wrathful

Rhuam Death Cutter

Bellul The Vivid

Anzad Iron Squasher

Bhivgon Rib Flayer

Gordor Gnome Spear

Ovie The Crazy

Rhivnuf The Violent

Zharzuk Fiend Cracker

Ilvo The Prime

Movo The Crooked

Rhug The Infernal

Buk The Disfigured

Zhukk Slave Wrecker

Dhug The Putrid

Zok The Fierce

Lar The Cold

Shukk Elf Squasher

Lanzan The Enormous

Bhonzull Smoke Cruncher

Rharlor The Outlandish

Rhardon Scale Cleaver

Orzag The Wild

Zhobrok Blood Quasher

Bhurlur Spite Mutilator

Urlok Doom Sword

Drudall Steel Mutilator

Dheng Eye Gouger

Beef Iron Mutilator

Ghugvug Throat Splitter

Nuz The Ugly

Nev The Volatile

Onoll The Fierce

Ova Brain Masher

Kongiz Vein Slicer

Dukzar Death Scalper

Aovno The Broad

Guthao The Colossal

Kegvo The Barbarian

Brug Pest Razer

Angok Dream Cleaver

Gub Feet Reaper

Rob Ghost Crusher

Shak The Barbarian

Guk Ash Pummel

Ghakk Thunder Strangler

Aggukk The Brutal

Jatur The Maniac

Drugvakk The Colossal

Zartakk Ankle Masher

Ganall The Ugly

Guhzan The Infernal

Image credits: ShoddyCast | YouTube