Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Release Date, Price And Pre-order Details

The sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest finally arrives on Nintendo Switch. Similar to the prequel, in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, players will go on a journey in a huge beautiful world where they will have to battle against numerous enemies, solve challenging puzzles, and much more. Continue reading to know more about Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps release date, price and preorder details

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest which was launched in March. This sequel got the official release for Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2020. Just a few months ago its release was announced for Xbox and PC & now it's finally available on Switch as well.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps price on Nintendo Switch will be $29.99. The game was announced by Moon Studios after Nintendo's showcase for the third-party games was ending. Similar to many other famous platformer games, this follows the same pattern but in a much more stylish presentation and art direction which is what this game is known for.

The Nintendo Switch received this sequel in almost the same time as it was last year in 2019 that Ori and the Blind Forest was introduced to Switch. Ori and the Blind Forest was published by Microsoft and Ori and the Will of the Wisps was published by iam8bit for the Nintendo Switch.

For the Ori and The Will of The Wisps pre order, there is a collector's edition bundle also available for both the games. In this edition, there is a stained glass art piece, a field guide to the game's flora and fauna, the soundtrack's digital edition, and a lot more. Players can pre-order the set for $149.99 and it's available for Switch, Xbox One, and PC from iam8bit. Shipping will start in December for the pre-orders. The set includes the following:

Premium “Transforming” Display Box with Glow-in-the-Dark Finish

Majestic Stained Glass style Art Piece

“The Flora & Fauna of Ori” Field Guide

Sketchbook Zine, featuring rarely seen production art

Collectible Art Card Set

Hard Enamel, Glow-in-the-Dark Pin

Digital Download Cards for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps soundtracks by composer Gareth Coker

Physical Editions of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest, featuring Exclusive, Reversible Cover Art (Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility)

We have BIG news! 📣 Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Dive into the action with a physical or digital edition today! #OriOnSwitch #OritheGame #Switchhttps://t.co/NxcYthINSr pic.twitter.com/cWS680nJ6R — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) September 17, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo