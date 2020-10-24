Overwatch Patch Notes Implement Balance Changes For Heroes; Halloween Terror Returns

Quick links:
Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new experimental patch update for its first-person shooter game, Overwatch. The Overwatch Experimental changes include a slew of adjustments to hero health and shield values, among a few other balance changes.
Here is a list of all the Overwatch Experimental changes:
The next Overwatch Experiment is going live. Game developers are looking to gather player's feedback on the balance changes arriving with the update. Developers are also using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset which will help players understand how the new changes will impact live matches.
Baptiste
Biotic Launcher
Primary Fire
Secondary Fire
Amplification Matrix
Brigitte
McCree
Base health has been increased from 200 to 225
Peacekeeper
Reload time has been brought down from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds
Mei
Cryo-Freeze
Ice Wall
Symmetra
Widowmaker
The developers are testing out a few max health adjustments in 25 HP increments which will enable some additional fine-tuning of the characters’ power. Earlier, it was only done in 50 HP increments which allowed them to get an idea of the number of hits an opponent could take.
The new Overwatch experimental patch update is available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.
Apart from the latest experimental changes, developers have also brought back the Overwatch Halloween Terror which will introduce fans to a bunch of special Overwatch skins, co-op brawl, and several new challenges that will offer plenty of exciting rewards.
Image credits: Overwatch