Overwatch Patch Notes Implement Balance Changes For Heroes; Halloween Terror Returns

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new experimental patch update for its first-person shooter game, Overwatch. The Overwatch Experimental changes include a slew of adjustments to hero health and shield values, among a few other balance changes.

Overwatch patch notes

Here is a list of all the Overwatch Experimental changes:

The next Overwatch Experiment is going live. Game developers are looking to gather player's feedback on the balance changes arriving with the update. Developers are also using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset which will help players understand how the new changes will impact live matches.

Hero Updates (Experimental mode)

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

Primary Fire

Recovery time has been brought down from 0.45 seconds to 0.38 seconds

Damage has been brought down from 25 to 24

Secondary Fire

Recovery has been increased from 0.8 seconds to 0.9 seconds

Healing has been increased from 50 to 60

Amplification Matrix

Width has been increased from 5 meters to 9 meters

Brigitte

Base health has been increased from 150 to 175

McCree

Base health has been increased from 200 to 225

Peacekeeper

Reload time has been brought down from 1.5 seconds to 1.2 seconds

Mei

Cryo-Freeze

Restores 15 ammo every second

Ice Wall

Cooldown has been brought down from 13 seconds to 12 seconds

Symmetra

Base shields have been increased from 100 to 125

Widowmaker

Base health has been brought down from 200 to 175

The developers are testing out a few max health adjustments in 25 HP increments which will enable some additional fine-tuning of the characters’ power. Earlier, it was only done in 50 HP increments which allowed them to get an idea of the number of hits an opponent could take.

The new Overwatch experimental patch update is available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Halloween Terror has arrived in Overwatch

Apart from the latest experimental changes, developers have also brought back the Overwatch Halloween Terror which will introduce fans to a bunch of special Overwatch skins, co-op brawl, and several new challenges that will offer plenty of exciting rewards.

Image credits: Overwatch