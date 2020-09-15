Overwatch Releases Tracer Comic Challenge To Celebrate The Launch Of New Comic

In today’s day and age, games have to constantly come up with updates with new content for a game to provide constant immersion from the players. These content updates help the game to get players back to the game. Overwatch is quite popular with these content updates amongst the players. They just released their lastest coming, London Calling: Tracer. To celebrate this comic they have developed an in-game challenge revolving around the comic and have called it the Tracer’s comic challenge.

Tracer Comic Challenge

To commemorate the launch of this comic, Overwatch designed an in-game challenge for the players to complete and also to build hype for the latest issue of the Overwatch comic. The player has to win 9 matchmade games to complete the Tracer Comic Challenge. Completing this challenge would reward the player with an exclusive epic Overwatch skin revolving around the theme of the comic, called the Comic Book Tracer.

Players can also win a lot more other cosmetics during the course of this challenge too. This challenge will only be on from the 15th of September to the 28th of September and the players have to complete the challenge within the allotted time to win the reward. This challenge is quite similar to earlier challenges like Ana’s Basket Challenge and Sigma’s Maestro Challenge. An array of comic book sprays will also be given away to viewers of Overwatch streamers on Twitch.

London Calling: Tracer Comic

Overwatch came up with a new comic with the protagonist Lena Oxton, popularly known as Tracer called London Calling: Tracer. This the lastest comic that has been released after 2018’s ‘Retribution’. The creator of this comic is Dark Horse Comics. This new comic can be read on Overwatch’s official website without any time-bound limits.

Years after Overwatch is disbanded, Tracer looks for new ways to lend a hand. Sprint into TRACER-LONDON CALLING, a brand new comic from @DarkHorseComics.



Read the comic today. Play Tracer's Comic Challenge on September 15.



🏃‍♀️: https://t.co/we4GAuSZ9l pic.twitter.com/7PWY7icAnP — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 14, 2020

The comic is based on the events after the Omnic crisis and the Overwatch being disbanded. There is a feeling of distrust between the humans and the Omnics after the war. Both species are fighting for equal rights. Tracer is the pivotal point of the comic and she has to gain the trust of the Omnics and help bring equality back to their world. This comic is the first issue of the 5 upcoming issues revolving around the events from Tracer and the Omnics being in London.

Promo Image source: Screenshot from OverwatchNaeri twitter handle